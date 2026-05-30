Gators Make Serious Move for OU Commit Tra’Von Hall During Gainesville OV

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators continued to make a strong push for three-star Oklahoma commit Tra’Von Hall during his official visit with the program over the weekend, with the explosive wideout leaving the trip impressed as Jon Sumrall and staff prioritize the OU pledge.

Hall has been hearing from Florida’s staff almost every day during his recruitment, while the Tuscaloosa (Ala.) prospect continues to weigh his options over his final three scheduled official visits, beginning in Gainesville on Thursday.

With a chance to set the bar high before the prospect heads off to Ole Miss and Oklahoma, Sumrall and the Gators seemed to take advantage of being his first stop.

“A 10,” Hall rated his trip in an exclusive interview with Florida Gators on SI. “Great coaches and a great vibe around the building… I could definitely see myself here.”

The #Gators are a serious threat to flip OU commit Tra’Von Hall, who will be in Gainesville for his OV this weekend.



The staff’s message to the 3⭐️? Come be Percy Harvin in Buster Faulkner’s scheme.



“It’s a great offense. I could ball out”



More: (https://t.co/mcteGveVgU) pic.twitter.com/L6HOED8yEd — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) May 28, 2026

Florida has continued to prioritize Hall as the staff puts the finishing touches on its haul at the wide receiver position this cycle, comparing the playmaker to Percy Harvin and pitching a similar role in Buster Faulkner’s offense.

The pursuit only intensified over the weekend, with the prospect finally on campus to hear the true pitch from a variety of sources.

“Everybody’s been on me, from players to coaches, trying to get me to flip,” Hall said.

One of the more elusive and talented wideouts with the ball in his hands amongst the 2027 class, Florida has heavily emphasized Hall’s fit in the Gators new look offense, with recent examples such as transfer Eric Singleton showing the potential of a receiver with a similar skillset.

As the wideout nears a final decision, fit is one of the more important factors and a big part of what he will be looking for on his final visits, with the Gators seemingly making a strong case in their last push.

“They could definitely be a great fit,” Hall said following the trip, where Florida was truly able to lay out their vision for him. “They actually showed me how they could use me instead of saying it.”

The impact of the visit seems to have the Gators making progress in their strong push for the coveted prospect Hall, while the wideout will still head off to other visits before making any decision on his future.

As it stands, Florida has sold itself well, with Hall left to make a decision on if he wants to buy into the message that the Gators staff was pushing all weekend.

“Come be a Gator so we can win a natty," he said of the message.

Florida Gators 2027 Recruiting Class

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' moves in the 2027 recruiting class in our official tracker. Florida's 2027 recruiting class is ranked as high as fourth nationally, according to ESPN, with a strong chance to push for a top-three class over the summer.

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