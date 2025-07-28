No Charges Filed after Dijon Johnson's Felony Arrest
The Florida State Attorney's Office on Monday decided not to file charges against Florida Gators corner Dijon Johnson, Hillsborough County court documents revealed.
Johnson, who was arrested in May after a traffic stop in his hometown of Tampa, was initially arrested on multiple felony charges, including third-degree felony of possession of a controlled substance and second-degree felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was also arrested on misdemeanor charges of possession of cannabis less than 20 grams and resisting an officer without violence.
The rising junior was arrested by the Tampa Police Department at 11:30 p.m. ET, booked May 3 at 1:31 a.m. and was released on bond May 4. According to his arrest affidavit, Johnson was initially pulled over for stopping past the line at a stop sign and was immediately argumentative with officers, who smelled burned marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Johnson later refused to exit the vehicle before being arrested, and officers later found a backpack with eight grams of marijuana and synthetic marijuana, both of which tested positive after a field test on site by the officers. A loaded Glock 19 was also found in the vehicle.
Johnson's attorney, Tim Taylor, quickly expressed confidence that the Florida defensive back would eventually be cleared of all charges pending the investigation.
"We are in dialogue with the State Attorney's Office regarding Dijon's traffic stop last week. At this time, no formal charges have been filed," Taylor said in a statement. "Any potential charging decision will, of course, need to be consistent with law. We are eager for all the pertinent facts to come to light."
Johnson was back in Gainesville shortly after being released, and Johnson has been participating in the program's offseason workouts.
Head coach Billy Napier said during the SEC's spring meetings later that month that Johnson would face internal discipline. He later declined to comment on Johnson's status with the program when asked during SEC Media Day in mid-July.
Johnson enters his junior season looking to compete for a starting spot in Florida's secondary. Following injuries to Jason Marshall Jr. and Devin Moore, Johnson became one of the Gators' starting boundary corners for the back-half of the 2024 season.
He finished the year with 24 total tackles and two pass breakups.
Players report to Florida's fall camp on Tuesday with the first practice to be held on Wednesday.