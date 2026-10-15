No Quick Fixes for Florida Gators Defense, According to DC Brad White

The numbers on defense for the Florida Gators are ugly. Through six games, they're giving up 29.0 points per game, just a half point ahead of Vanderbilt for last place in the SEC.

In four conference games, they're giving up 37.0 points per game, just a half point ahead of Mississippi State for last place in the SEC.

Head coach Jon Sumrall admitted earlier this week that he's taking a more hands-on approach to getting the defense in order, thought he denied he was ultimately taking the reins from defensive coordinator Brad White.

White met with the media on Wednesday and was specifically asked about continued breakdowns in the passing game, and White admitted there were enough things going wrong that there wasn't a quick fix.

"This isn't going to be a microwave thing," White said. "Everyone has a little bit different piece (of blame), right? Like there's a play where it's maybe an individual in a one on one scenario, whether it's coming out of a break, or I don't hit my landmark on a drop. Another one is a communication deal."

White said there's not an accountability problem, but a problem of too many people making small mistakes that make a difference.

"There's too many, you know, I raised my hand, 'Yep, that one was my fault. Oh, that was my fault.' If you, if you add those up over the course of the game, it's gonna cost you."

With a multitude of breakdowns, White says there isn't a quick fix, but is encouraged that the smaller problems are correctable.

"I wish I had a great answer to say this is gonna be the fix and it's gonna be beautiful. We've, we've gotta play cleaner, we've gotta communicate cleaner. We've got to, play technically cleaner. We've got to pass rush with our lanes and our hands," White said.

Credit to White for not mentioning the three turnovers in last week's 38-19 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Was the Gators' defense blameless? Of course not, but the total yardage in the game was 393 to 387 in favor of South Carolina. Despite there being only a six yard different in total yards, the Gators lost by 19 points.

The turnover margin for the Gators was -3.

"Everything has to be cleaner. Everything has to be more dialed in. We're just a little off, you know, and off in this league gets you beat."

It certainly doesn't get any easier for the Gators who travel to Austin to take on the No. 7 Texas Longhorns. But with the challenge comes the chance at redemption. That chance beings at Noon on Saturday.