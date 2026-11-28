The Florida Gators finished the regular season 8-4 after they beat arch-rival FSU 26-10 on Friday afternoon. It was an up-and-down, and back up again season for the Gators, who began the year with four straight wins, lost four of five, then finished with three straight victories.

An improvement from 4-8 to 8-4 as a first-year head coach is a solid accomplishment, but head coach Jon Sumrall is far from satisfied with his team.

"There's been a lot of growth," Sumrall said after the game. "There's a lot of growth that's still needed. I'm a little bit frustrated we're not further ahead. I'm glad to win tonight. I'm going to enjoy the bus ride home. I'm going to have a lot of fun tonight. Going to give the staff off tomorrow. We'll be back at work on Sunday because we got a lot of work to do.

"And if anybody thinks we've done anything worth celebrating, they're absolutely idiotic. So it's a step in the right direction, but not where we need to be yet."

Beating Florida State and finishing with a winning record in the conference for the first time since 2020 is a feel-good story for the moment. However, Sumrall's words are a harsh reminder that four-loss seasons typically put coaches on the hot seat in Gainesville.

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Still, you have to walk before you crawl, and it's obvious the Gators were an improved team in 2026 and have the arrow headed in the right direction. Recruits have noticed as well. The Gators currently have a top-5 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

Sumrall thinks the 4-0 start may have been a false dawn for the Gators, but the crash back down to earth in the middle of the season revealed character in his squad.

"Got exposed at times in the middle of the year. I knew what we were the whole time. I've seen our shortcomings, and everybody's patting our guys on the back, and y'all were all probably writing nothing but great stories about how we were a CFP team early on. I saw a lot of the warts. But for us to show some resiliency, some mental fortitude to where we overcame some slow starts," Sumrall said.

"For seven straight weeks, until tonight, we were behind at halftime. The last five of those we were 3-2 in them. So we didn't respond early in the well early in the year when we were behind halftime against Missouri and South Carolina. Then we kind of turned the corner a little bit, and I think we found ourselves from a toughness standpoint."

That toughness paid off on Friday afternoon against Florida State. The Gators never trailed, but they faced adversity in the game, including losing quarterback Aaron Philo to injury. They won the ground game, outrushing the 'Noles 146 to 98.

Sumrall might not be celebrating this weekend, but it's OK to be excited about the direction the Florida Gators are heading in the very near future.

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