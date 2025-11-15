Ole Miss Offensive Players Florida Must Stop to Pull Off Upset
The Florida Gators face an uphill battle against Ole Miss.
After giving up 38 points last week to Kentucky, Florida faces one of the top offenses in the country in Lane Kiffin's Rebels, led by quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.
"They're really, really good. Again, they've got a well-rounded offense, and again, it doesn't just start with the receivers and the skill guys down there," interim head coach Billy Gonzales said. "They've got a running back that's closing in on 1,000 yards. So that means they're doing something really good up front with the offensive line, too. They’ve got a quarterback who can scramble."
"... So it's going to be a challenge, it’s going to be challenge all the way around. Again, we're going into a tough place to play. I've been there many times and that's a really tough place to play. They're going to be pumped up, obviously, but we're excited."
While Chambliss is the face of the group, the Rebels have multiple weapons at their disposal throughout the offense. Here are the main names to know ahead of Saturday's matchup.
WR Harrison Wallace III
Harrison Wallace III is the best route runner on the team and therefore gets the most targets (59). The Penn State transfer runs sharp routes at the short and intermediate levels, using precise footwork to gain separation. For example, on a dig, his footwork looks just like a hitch route until he plants his outside hip and turns inward.
RB Kewan Lacy
Kewan Lacy may not be the biggest rusher the Florida Gators face all season, but he could be the most determined. When people analyze Ole Miss' prolific offense, most focus on its passing game. However, the former Missouri transfer not only gives the Rebels balance but also forces defenses to play more honestly.
The sophomore's 16 rushing touchdowns lead the SEC, and his 912 yards rank second.
His contact balance and center of gravity at 5-foot-9 and 195 pounds stand out, allowing him to bounce off tackles. When he finds open space, his acceleration keeps him out of defenses’ reach.
He’s also a willing pass-protector.
OTs Diego Pounds, Jayden Williams
Diego Pounds is the largest starter, imposing his will during pass sets by muscling rushers aside. He brings relentless energy, feet chopping with intent to dominate. At 6-foot-6 and 340 pounds, he anchors the line, refusing to yield ground. Last year, Pounds was on the field for the Gators' stunning upset.
"It will sit on the back of your mind, but this year, it's a new team and a different season than last year," Pounds said earlier this week.
Without a doubt, Jayden Williams is Mississippi’s best blocker up front. He is quick enough to meet edge rushers, yet strong enough to hold up against a bull rush. He also mirrors opponents well, which neutralizes many countermoves from defenders trying to spin inside.