Could Florida Target Iowa State QB Rocco Becht in the Transfer Portal?

While the Florida Gators continue to be linked to quarterbacks in the transfer portal after the departure of DJ Lagway, veteran replacements continue to become available for Jon Sumrall and staff looking for their starter in 2026.

Of possible options, Iowa State transfer Rocco Becht has emerged due to connections to the State and the University.

Becht, a former three star recruit from Zephyrhills, FL, threw for 2,584 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2025 before entering the transfer portal following the departure of his head coach Matt Campbell to Penn State. Despite a down year in his last season with the Cyclones, the Florida native enters the portal as one of the top options after throwing for over 3,000 yards and over 20 scores in each of his first two seasons as a starter.

Across four seasons at Iowa State, Becht, who has one year of eligibility remaining, has thrown for 9,274 yards and 64 touchdowns while adding 499 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground.

Though Campbell and Penn State are seemingly the initial leaders in Becht’s recruitment due to his relationship with the head coach, Sumrall and Florida could make a push as they look for a veteran to run Buster Faulkner’s offense in year one. Becht attended Wingress Ranch High School, just two hours from Gainesville, while his longtime girlfriend is a student at the University of Florida.

His father, Anthony, was also just announced as the head coach of the UFL's Orlando Storm, relocating from the St. Louis Battlehawks, where he coached the past three seasons.

“I look forward to returning to my home state of the last 21 years, where I played three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and welcome the task ahead in adding to the great tradition of football in the Sunshine State," Coach Becht said after the announcement Tuesday.

The connections to Florida with Becht, along with an expected aggressiveness from Sumrall and staff looking for a veteran gunslinger to add to their quarterback room, make the Gators a sneaky player in the race for 247 Sports’ fifth-ranked quarterback in the portal. Though a reunion with his former head coach in Happy Valley is a strong possibility, the Nittany Lions are also rumored to have connections with Missouri transfer Beau Pribula, who transferred away from the program just a year ago.

Florida has also been connected with quarterbacks Aaron Philo (Georgia Tech) and Colton Joseph (Old Dominion) in the portal, with the expectation that the new staff could add two transfers to the room before next season. The Gators are a clear favorite for the Georgia Tech transfer Philo, though Florida is rumored to want a more experienced option to battle for the starting spot with the redshirt sophomore.

The portal officially opens Jan 2, with the Gators expected to be a main factor in the quarterback market, including Becht, early on.

