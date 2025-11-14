Why QB Trinidad Chambliss is Florida Gators' Primary Challenge Against Ole Miss
While the head coach draws most of the attention, Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss represents the primary challenge for the Florida Gators on Saturday.
Chambliss commands a powerful passing attack against the visiting Gators. With the College Football Playoff within reach, the Rebels will rely on him to maintain his strong performance.
"I don't know his high school or where he came from. All I do know is that he's a fantastic quarterback, and he's doing an incredible job right now," UF interim Billy Gonzales said. "He's obviously a great leader. I believe that he won a national championship last year at Ferris State as well, too. So he's a great leader, obviously, to put him in the position where they're at."
Facing a Gators team desperate for a win, Ole Miss must deliver its best football of the season.
Accolades
Although some people may overlook his accomplishments, Chambliss has won two national championships, including one as a starter. At Ferris State, he contributed to consecutive championship teams before transferring to Oxford.
As a result, he is unfazed by high-pressure games. While playing in Division 2 and FBS are very different, the competitive mindset remains the same. Currently, Chambliss is a candidate for the Maxwell Award and several other honors recognizing his performance.
Skills
Chambliss shows strong field awareness. For example, if pressure comes from inside, he quickly checks down and throws to the flat. He is also good at moving the pocket, making quick decisions to either run or buy time for receivers to get open.
"I feel like, just him stepping up, never knew his number was gonna be called," safety Bryce Thornton said. "He came in there and did his job, and just him to show his athletic ability and him, how he throw the deep ball, it's very impressive."
The senior throws accurate passes with improving touch. He could use more velocity on some throws, but that is likely to develop. When running, he sets up blockers and then bursts through them. Depending on defender positioning, Chambliss may use a hesitation move to slow defenders before accelerating.
Gators' Plan
Florida needs to apply disciplined pressure to contain Chambliss. If defensive coordinator Ron Roberts blitzes, players must stick to their assigned lanes. Overpursuing Chambliss can result in broken containment and big plays. For example, when sending Jaden Robinson through the B gap, he must stay in that gap without straying.
"Numbers wise he's done a really good job, just based statistically," Gonzales said. "He's thrown for 2,000 yards, 13 touchdowns to two interceptions stand out to me. So he's done a really good job of getting the ball to his playmakers.
"But the other part of is he's a really good runner. He's close to 500 yards running right now. Ran the ball 100 times this year, and he's not afraid to run it down in the gold zone. He's a fantastic player."
Edge rushers should avoid crashing inside, which could give Chambliss room for a long run. Also, disguising coverages might not always lead to interceptions but could force Chambliss into drive-killing incompletions. Because Chambliss is listed at 6 feet tall, pushing the offensive line back into him can disrupt his vertical throws.
Overview
Florida can beat Ole Miss by playing smart defense. Chambliss is a patient passer and a dual threat. If Roberts calls for blitzes, it forces Chambliss to speed up his decision-making, which benefits the Gators' secondary. The Florida secondary performs well even when the pass rush is lacking.
Can the Gators contain Chambliss, the Rebels' dangerous quarterback?