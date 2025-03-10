Photos from the Florida Gators Second Spring Practice: 3/8/25
The Florida Gators on Saturday held its second practice of 2025 spring camp with media invited to cover a 14-minute section off on-air drills. Gators Illustrated's Kyle Lander documented the open period.
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators on Saturday held its second practice of 2025 spring camp with media invited to cover a 14-minute section off on-air drills.
Gators Illustrated was in attendance, taking a participation report while focusing on the interior defensive line, linebackers, offensive line and receivers while also taking pictures of all the action around Saturday's practice.
Find photos of Saturdays' practice below.
All photos via Gators Illustrated's Kyle Lander.
EDGE Tyreak Sapp (RS-Sr.)
Florida Gators edge rusher Tyreak Sapp returns for a final collegiate season after leading the team with seven sacks in 2024. “Unfinished business. My teammates, those young guys. I couldn’t look those young guys in the eyes without giving them one more time," he said. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
EDGE Jayden Woods (Fr.)
Florida Gators freshman edge rusher Jayden Woods goes through a drill in his second spring practice since joining the team. "He’s young and he’s quiet, but Jayden Woods has set the tone, especially for the defense. The guys are noticing, like, who is this kid," strength and conditioning coach Tyler Miles said. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Defensive Line Coach Gerald Chatman
Florida Gators defensive line coach Gerald Chatman returns for his second season with the program despite pursuits from LSU and an interview with the Chicago Bears in the offseason. "So you got to be ready to go, but I think it’s a good thing when the NFL is trying to get your assistant coaches. I think that gives you a little credibility and Chat is well deserved; I think he’s an exceptional coach and had done a good job for us," head coach Billy Napier said in February. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
DB Vincent Brown Jr. and Co-Defensive Coordinator/Safeties Coach Vinnie Sunseri
Florida Gators co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Vinnie Sunseri works with walk-on transfer Vincent Brown Jr. He is one of three new defensive coaches to join the staff this offseason. "We've added several guys, obviously, that are going to be huge, very excited about what they're bringing in. Also, prior relationship with them, experience in this scheme, those things is going to create tremendous value," defensive coordinator Ron Roberts said. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
WR J. Michael Sturdivant
Florida Gators receiver J. Michael Sturdivant catches a pass on-air. The UCLA transfer has gained over 15 pounds since arriving on campus. "J. Mike has put on over 15 pounds since he got here, like he weighed 218 I think he weighed 200 when he got here. And he just keeps getting faster and stronger. And he loves everything about Florida, he's told me that. So those guys just keep making positive steps forward, and the hard work's paying off," strength and conditioning coach Tyler Miles said. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
WR Dallas Wilson
Former five-star receiver Dallas Wilson has turned heads in spring camp with tremendous size and speed. "Dallas Wilson is a mutant. You know, he's a great young man. He's still young. You know, you come in that young, the young guys always make us look like geniuses," strength and conditioning coach Tyler Miles said. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
WR Dallas Wilson and WR Coach Billy Gonzales
Florida Gators freshman receiver Dallas Wilson works on separation with assistant coach Billy Gonzales. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
WR David Schmidt
Florida Gators walk-on receiver David Schmidt makes a catch during the team's spring practice on Saturday. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Associate Head Coach- Offense/Running Backs Coach Jabbar Juluke
Florida Gators running backs coach Jabbar Juluke coaches his unit. The fourth-year coach is coming off a season in which he was nominated for the Broyles Award. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
WR Tank Hawkins (10), WR Eugene Wilson III (3), Head Coach Billy Napier, WR Vernell Brown III (8)
Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier watches on with Tank Hawkins (10), Eugene Wilson III (3) and Vernell Brown III (8) as the receivers and quarterbacks work on routes on air. All three have also been competing to be the team's punt returner. "Guys like Vernell Brown, Tre, Tank, they’ve got that world class speed, so, we’re gonna try to get creative in how we do it, maybe we go a two-returner set to get two returners back there," special teams coordinator Joe Houston said. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
WR Vernell Brown III
Florida Gators freshman receiver Vernell Brown III catches a pass during Saturday's practice. The legacy has impressed many throughout camp due to tremendous speed and overall football IQ. "That kid, he can cut the lights off on plays. I feel like he can cut the lights off right now. That’s how strongly I feel about him, not just his work ethic, but his understanding of the game," edge rusher Tyreak Sapp said. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated