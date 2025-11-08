Physicality a Factor for Gators to Defeat Kentucky
The Florida Gators, stacked with athletes at every position, will face the University of Kentucky, a team viewed as slower and less naturally gifted. Despite these advantages, Florida's main challenge will be handling Kentucky's physical approach - a factor that could make the game closer than expected if not managed.
Evolution of Approach
Kentucky, just a few years ago, boasted athletes like Randall Cobb, Lynn Bowden, and Will Levis, who all put up serious stats in Lexington. Now, they rely on players who want to win every individual matchup with force.
For example, running back Seth McGowan is a two-time transfer that people underestimated. McGowan would sooner run a defender over than slip by him. It is that mindset that permeates the roster. Head coach Mark Stoops made his career on strong defense. As a result, that combative mentality became a hallmark of this year's team.
Acknowledgement
Florida interim coach Billy Gonzales definitely sees the Wildcats as a threat based on their toughness, a staple under head coach Mark Stoops.
"He's always done a fantastic job both offensively and defensively. He's developed a culture of toughness," Gonzales said. "It's a tough place to play, it's going to be at night, but like I said, we're excited about the opportunity to go and play with the football team we have here at the University of Florida."
What the Gators Must Do
To win, Florida must directly confront Kentucky’s signature physical style. Auburn previously struggled against Kentucky’s aggressive play, getting pushed around early. Florida should focus on establishing the run early and often, wearing down the Wildcats’ defense.
Running the ball 35-40 times will help control the line of scrimmage. On defense, pressuring quarterback Cutter Boley will be key to disrupting the Wildcats’ offense.
This approach will keep Florida sharp and prepare them for tougher matchups later in the season. Treating this game as an important challenge, even if difficult, will help the Gators grow stronger for upcoming games against Ole Miss, Tennessee and Florida State.