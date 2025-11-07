Florida's Key to Beating Kentucky Again? Run the Baugh
Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh has quietly put together a solid season with 683 yards, already surpassing his total from last season in only eight games. Now, he will line up against a Kentucky defense that enters with a boatload of confidence and swagger.
After humbling Auburn at Jordan-Hare, the Wildcats truly believe that Florida is just another stepping stone to another win and possible bowl eligibility. Yet, Baugh is the best back they'll face all year, and he tilts the matchup.
History
Milestones and benchmarks in your life remain etched in your memory—things like your first car, date, and so on. For Baugh, Kentucky reminds him of a first.
Last season, he obliterated the UK run defense, scoring five touchdowns in his first career start, tying a school record set by Tim Tebow (2007) and tied previously by Trey Burton (2010). Kentucky could not prevent him from scoring. From run blitzes to loading the box, every single move failed. Now, each sits in far different roles than last season.
New Roles
A year ago, Baugh emerged after Montrell Johnson Jr.'s injury. From that point on, the running game became Baugh's to lose, which he did not, scoring eight touchdowns, seven on the ground, across Florida's final seven games last season.
Entering the year as the starter, Baugh has already surpassed his attempts and yardage through eight games after various injuries to backs behind him with 132 carries for 683 yards and five touchdowns, putting him on track to be Florida's first 1,000-yard rusher in 10 years.
"You got great players, keep feeding them the ball," Gonzales said. "I think that's the one thing that we've always said, I've always said, everybody's that's been a part understands a little bit, it's keep feeding the guys. You got great players keep feeding them, they want to touch the ball. Great players embrace it. Great players want the ball. And I want players that want the ball, and he wants it - whether it's kickoff return, punt return, whether he's playing as a slot, coming out of the backfield or running the ball. So again, you earn the right to touch the ball in practice. And he definitely does that. He's got a great work ethic."
Meanwhile, Kentucky changed three of its starting defensive linemen. Kentucky traded bulk for mobility, choosing to shoot gaps instead of trying to clog them. In their last four games - Georgia, Tennessee, Texas, and Auburn - they allowed just 98 rushing yards per game, along with two scores on the ground each time.
Matchup
Alex Afari, Kentucky's weakside linebacker, is a downhill player who loves to meet backs in the hole. His approach is straight, without a wiggle. While he detonates the ball carrier in front of him, Afari occasionally gets flat-footed, allowing the back to cut across his face and run away from him.
In the screen game, which Florida will not veer from, despite a coaching change, Baugh in space puts Afari at a disadvantage, especially with a head of steam. Roughly seven pounds separates the two, but the agility is the most significant disparity.
"This a strong Kentucky defense. They do a good job. They stop the run," Gonzales said. "I think that's one of the things that they do really well, especially on first down runs. So we just got to be able to kind of scheme some things up a little bit, whether, what they're doing. They've done a good job of stopping inside zone. So, just kind of look at different things that we can do to be better."
Overview
Baugh can shoulder the burden for Florida down the stretch. A 20-carry day could salt the game away for the Gators. Kentucky is improved defensively, but Baugh isn't the same inexperienced freshman he was before their game a year ago. Now, he runs with purpose, power, and decision. Bowl eligibility hangs in the balance of the ability to win out.
"I would say one thing from Jadan's game is his patience," running back KD Daniels said. "He's light on his feet and his ability to make people miss in open space. I feel like that's a big part in Jadan's game."
More importantly, the ability to finish strong and prepare for whoever walks through the door is also a factor.
Can Baugh deliver once again against the Wildcats on Saturday?