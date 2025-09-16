Reborn Cormani McClain Proving Gators Right
With an opportunity to add a true sophomore with elite talent, not many teams wanted to be right about Cormani McClain when he entered the transfer portal two years ago.
An elite prospect amongst high school recruiting sites, the Lakeland corner’s recruitment was filled with drama, making his character concerns at the University of Colorado not much of a surprise. After an ugly departure from the program, not many college coaches wanted to prove themselves right about what they already thought was true: No matter the talent, Cormani McClain could not be saved.
Unlike other coaches, Billy Napier and the Florida Gators have been right on Cormani McClain- right for taking a chance on a young man needing direction.
“When he first came here, I was kind of questioning him. When he actually got in, I noticed, like, this is bad. He's missing everything…We gotta talk to him all the time.” George Gumbs said about the former transfer. “And then it's like, since we came back in January, I don't know what it was, but it was a switch. He's like, a totally different guy.”
McClain has always had the talent to be a productive starter at the SEC level, but the questions beyond god-given skill consistently dragged him down during his time in college. Just a redshirt sophomore, the talented defensive back has seemingly been reborn.
“He's been working harder, you know, just working on this craft, working on his body,” Gumbs said. “He looked great, great character, so I just love to have him around now."
Though Florida has had a disappointing start to the year, this new version of McClain has allowed his talent to become his reputation, making his story one of the brightest for the Gators in 2025. Despite the loss to LSU, McClain played one of his best games, recording 40 snaps without allowing a catch as well as adding two tackles.
“I'm proud of Cormani. You know, he started in the game, he had a good week of practice.” Billy Napier said Monday. “Devin, DD [Dijon Johnson] and Cormani continue to get better. I think they're the best they've been in their careers, and I think all three have shown maturity.”
While the athletic corner was impressive throughout the night, one play encapsulated the growth of McClain, sprinting down the sideline at 110% to track down one of the fastest players in the country despite the game being all but over.
The tackle was altogether meaningless, with no effect on Florida’s impending 1-2 record, yet it stands as proof of the new and improved McClain, one with all the potential to be the future star he always had the chance to be.
“I'm proud of him…Cormani had some discipline issues when he first got here, and those have faded away. He's still growing and maturing. There's a high ceiling there, but the main thing is his attitude is where it needs to be, and he's got the right mindset.” Napier said. “He's presenting himself well, and I think he's been a good teammate…he's just going to keep getting better. He's still a very young man.”
Now unbridled by himself, McClain looks destined to reach a potential he has always had, proving Florida right for believing in a player everyone was potentially wrong about.