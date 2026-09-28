Recruits React to Florida's 52-28 Thrashing of Ole Miss

The Florida Gators' monumental win over fourth-ranked Ole Miss in the Swamp on Saturday quickly becomes one of the biggest victories in recent history for the program, with a bevy of talented high school targets having a front-row seat to the stirring up — but not full awakening — of the once-sleeping monster that is Gators football.

The Gators had over 70 highly-touted targets on campus for the SEC bout, including multiple five-star talents across the 2027, 2028 and 2029 classes. The group included multiple Florida commits, flip targets and priority in-state recruits, adding to the importance of what was an extremely impressive performance for Jon Sumrall’s program.

While the head coach still emphasized the long road ahead for Florida to get back to prominence, he also shared the potential impact that the visitors list could have on possibly speeding up that process if some were to join it.

“It's not asleep. But it ain't fully awake yet. It's being kind of stirred up a little bit. So we're gonna get there. But yeah, it's coming. Like, I promise you, I didn't come here for us to be average,” Sumrall answered a question on ‘waking up’ the sleeping giant of Florida football. “... I will say this. We had some recruits here this weekend. I mean, a recruiting list that we get a lot of those guys to say yes, we're going to wake the beast up real fast.”

Many of such prospects left Ben Hill Griffin Stadium with a strong impression of what Sumrall has already built. Florida Gators on SI talked with a majority of the recruits in attendance, asking them all the same question: “One word for what you saw in the Swamp on Saturday?”

The Responses

2027 4-Star QB Davin Davidson (Gators Commit)

The 109th ranked player nationally, Davidson has been one of the leaders in Florida’s 2027 class and is the potential future quarterback for Sumrall and staff.

His Answer: “Electric”

2027 4-Star WR Elias Pearl (Gators Commit)

A top-100 wideout, Pearl is one of the more exciting playmakers in the state of Florida and already has a great relationship with Davidson as both look forward to connecting in the swamp in the future.

His Answer: “Domination”

2027 3-Star S Alan Blackshere (UCONN Commit)

Blackshere is a 6-foot-3 safety out of Miami who has been committed to UCONN for over four months. The lengthy defensive back has all the traits to raise up the rankings with a strong senior year.

His Answer: “Greatness”

2028 5-Star WR Maddox Davis

Davis is the 23rd ranked player in the 2028 class and the fifth ranked wideout. Florida had not created much buzz in his recruitment until this weekend, where the star wide receiver left seemingly intrigued.

His Answer: “WOW!!”

2028 4-Star OT Samuel Bailey

Bailey is the 38th-ranked player in the 2028 class and one of the more elite offensive tackle prospects in the country. At 6-foot-5.5 and 290 pounds, the Alabama prospect has seemed like a priority for Florida at the position.

His Answer: “Greatness”

2028 4-Star RB Xander Edwards

Edwards is the second highest rated 2028 running back in the state, while Florida continues to battle rival Miami amongst other top programs for the Jacksonville product.

His Answer: “Electric”

2028 4-Star OT Tyrie Davis-Winn

Davis-Winn has been a priority for offensive line coach Phil Trautwein as the top offensive tackle in Pennsylvania and the 174th ranked player in the country. At 6-foot-8 and 270 pounds, the mammoth prospect has all the traits to be a long-time starter in the SEC.

His Answer: “DOMINANCE”

2028 4-Star DL Zylen Little

The Tampa product Little sits as the 180th ranked prospect in his class and the 20th defensive lineman. He recorded an impressive 9.5 sacks and 61 total tackles as a sophomore in 2025.

His Answer: “Greatness”

2028 4-Star S Phoenix Evans

One of multiple IMG targets in the 2028 class for Florida, Evans is rated as the 13th safety in the country and 25th overall player in Florida. Evans has been a high profile recruit for a while, earning invites to the Navy All-American Bowl, Adidas Polynesian Bowl and more as an extremely athletic defensive back.

His Answer: “Dominant”

2028 4-Star Edge Tristian Henderson

The Pensacola prospect Henderson is rated as the 34th best player in Florida and 27th edge in his 2028 class. Amongst interest from LSU, Miami and Georgia, the Gators looked to make a solid push over the weekend.

His Answer: “Insane”

2028 4-Star ATH Jaxon Flowers

Another Jacksonville native, Flowers has been heavily connected to the Gators and is ranked as the 364th overall player in the 2028 class. Florida State and Miami are amongst the many programs interested in the excited playmaker.

His Answer: “Dominated!!”

2028 3-Star WR Jordan Gorham

The IMG wideout Gorham is a top-50 player in the state of Florida and a rare athlete at 6-foot-3.5 and 175 pounds. The lengthy wideout is a multi-sport athlete who also competes in track and field and basketball at a high level.

His Answer: “Electric”

2028 3-Star DL Josiah Taylor

Taylor is a current Gators lean and a top-60 player in the state. Out of Vero Beach, the 6-foot-4, 315 pound lineman has the build Gerald Chatman can certainly work with at the next level.

His Answer: “Gators Dominated”

2028 3-Star WR Jordyn Murray

A 6-foot-2 and 180 pound wideout out of the same high school that Gators star Dallas Wilson attended, Murray is a well-rounded wideout who could be the next Tampa prospect to join the Gators.

His Answer: “Explosive”

2029 WR Bralen Coleman

Coleman has the traits to be a really exciting wide receiver prospect as he develops, while already having big-time offers from programs such as Miami, Auburn, Ole Miss and more.

His Answer: “One word doesn’t do it just but if only one word I would say unforgettable. Also electrifying and special!”