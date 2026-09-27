Projecting AP Top 25 After College Football Week 4: Ole Miss Chomped by Gators as Carnage Reigns

Let chaos and carnage reign! With as many as six ranked matchups and some other promising games on the Week 4 slate, you just knew that we were in for a fun week of college football. And it certainly didn’t disappoint.

Texas and Tennessee played a hard-fought game that came down to the bitter end, Florida outlasted Ole Miss in a fireworks-filled affair and Iowa stunned Michigan in the final second—something about those final seconds in Ann Arbor—for one of the most dramatic wins of the day.

Mix in some decisive results with the thrillers and it adds up to a whole lot of moving and shaking in the AP Top 25 poll.

Here’s our forecast for what it could look like come Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

Projected AP Top 25 Rankings After Week 4

1. Texas Longhorns (4–0, 1–0 SEC)

Week 4: Beat No. 14 Tennessee, 20–17

Week 5: BYE

Where in the world would Texas be without its defense? For much of the game, Texas struggled to string drives together and keep the chains moving. Arch Manning did not resemble the version of Arch Manning many expected we’d see this season, at least until the fourth quarter. The Longhorns’ special teams unit repeatedly kept Tennessee around with a couple big miscues. Texas had 11 penalties, including a particularly stupid one from Colin Simmons.

None of it mattered because of a monstrous performance from the Longhorns’ defense—and an all-time performance by Simmons, who had five of Texas’s 10 sacks in the game—the five sacks tied the program record. The Longhorns surrendered just 221 yards of total offense and stopped Tennessee on 12 of 16 third downs. Texas’s offense hasn’t smelled the best the past two weeks, but the defense sure is a strong deodorant.

2. Georgia Bulldogs (4–0, 1–0 SEC)

Week 4: Beat Oklahoma, 41–13

Week 5: Vs. Vanderbilt, TBD time, Saturday

The Oklahoma offense really stumbled out of the gate, allowing its Georgia counterpart to land a couple of early body blows, aided by the Gunner Stockton–led explosive downfield passing attack. Then, Sooners quarterback John Mateer imploded in a series of unfortunate events for Oklahoma, gifting the Bulldogs seven points on one turnover, then succumbing to Georgia pressure on two other plays—an interception and a fumble. After the dust settled on Mateer’s three-turnover first half, the Dawgs had barely broken a sweat in building a 28–0 lead.

The offense took its foot off the gas in the second half, but it was hardly needed on a day where the dominant Georgia defense—and a klutzy Mateer—took center stage.

3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4–0)

Week 4: Beat Purdue, 49–10

Week 5: At North Carolina, TBD time, Saturday

This was probably the best all-around game Notre Dame has played this season. CJ Carr and the downfield passing attack, featuring breakout receiver Micah Gilbert, continues to be a load for opposing defenses. After finding himself in the Marcus Freeman doghouse following a poor game and ill-advised penalty, Aneyas Williams bounced back in a big way and sparked the Fighting Irish running game.

The Notre Dame defense was immovable against the run and racked up six sacks. The Fighting Irish had just one penalty all game long. Perhaps most important? Notre Dame has avoided the early season swoons that have sometimes plagued past Freeman teams.

4. Indiana Hoosiers (4–0, 1–0 Big Ten)

Week 4: Beat Northwestern, 29–23

Week 5: At Rutgers, 8 p.m. ET Saturday

Curt Cignetti has waged war against the anxiousness of Indiana fans nitpicking the Hoosiers’ far-from-painless blowout wins over cupcakes in the opening three weeks. But the fear was palpable at Memorial Stadium after the Hoosiers were “Pearl Harbored” on their first two offensive plays—Cignetti’s words, not mine—and a spunky Northwestern team delivered a body blow by stuffing the Hoosiers at the goal line on the opening drive. It didn’t help matters that standout running back Turbo Richard left the game with an injury in the first half.

Then, Indiana settled in with long, physical scoring drives on three of its four possessions in the second half. The Hoosiers’ defense bent a little but didn’t break in the fourth quarter and Lee Beebe Jr., who rumbled for 203 yards in Richard’s stead, helped ice the game. There wasn’t much adversity to be had in Indiana’s first three wins, but you have to love how they responded when met with resistance for the first time this year.

5. Miami Hurricanes (4–0, 2–0 ACC)

Week 4: Beat Central Michigan, 52–3

Week 5: At Clemson, TBD time, Saturday

Dr. Malcolm voice: Now, eventually you do plan to play football teams on your football schedule, right? No disrespect to Miami’s opponents this season—Wake Forest is sneaky good, especially after its upset of Louisville—but the Hurricanes haven’t played anyone of substance yet, soundly defeating Stanford, Florida A&M and Central Michigan in their other three games.

And yet, the Hurricanes continue to play like a team worthy of top-five treatment, as quarterback Darian Mensah had as many total touchdowns as incomplete passes (four) and capably used his legs to extend plays. The Miami defensive line dominated up front as the Hurricanes yielded just 5.3 yards per pass and 0.8 yards per rush while generating three turnovers. That’ll play against Central Michigan or Michigan. With four straight games upcoming against ACC opponents, Miami should see a leg up in competition, as well as an end to jokes from this writer about subpar opponents.

6. Ohio State Buckeyes (3–1, 1–0 Big Ten)

Week 4: Beat Illinois, 42–19

Week 5: At Iowa, 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday

This is a safe space if you’re an Illinois defensive back. The poor Fighting Illini secondary may need it after they were torched by Buckeyes wideout Jeremiah Smith to the tune of 12 receptions for 217 yards and a program record-tying four touchdown receptions. Quarterback Julian Sayin used his legs to his advantage, something that could really unlock a new gear in this Buckeyes offense.

If there’s anything to be concerned about for the Jeremiah Smiths, I mean, uh, the Buckeyes, it’s that no other receiver besides the aforementioned Smith had more than 36 yards. Oh, and the Matt Patricia defense allowed 462 yards to Illinois, including six yards per rush. Ohio State had better clean up the run defense before next week’s date with ground-and-pound Iowa.

7. Alabama Crimson Tide (4–0, 2–0 SEC)

Week 4: Beat South Carolina, 49–18

Week 5: At Mississippi State, TBD time, Saturday

Keelon Russell (12) was a dangerous passer vs. South Carolina. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We might look back at Alabama’s 49–18 win over the Gamecocks as the turning point for quarterback Keelon Russell. This was Russell’s best game as a passer, as he came out throwing haymakers downfield, connecting on 75-, 32- and 42-yard strikes for his first three touchdown passes of the contest.

The Jekyll-and-Hyde Alabama defense surrendered 419 yards of total offense, but generated two turnovers, one of which was returned for a touchdown, the other which directly led to an Alabama touchdown. There’s a sense of, Will the real Alabama please stand up? when watching this team, but there’s little doubt about which one showed up Saturday.

8. Florida Gators (4–0, 2–0 SEC)

Week 4: Beat No. 4 Ole Miss, 52–28

Week 5: At Missouri, 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Florida coach Jon Sumrall quipped that “there are a lot of good drugs out there” when told that the Gators were favored over No. 4 Ole Miss, but the good folks at Vegas certainly seemed to know what they were talking about, especially as Sumrall’s Gators pushed the Rebels around. Florida offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner ran the ball down Ole Miss’s throat, then tested the Rebels front seven laterally with misdirections and crosser routes in the middle of the field. The Rebels had no answer.

When you can run for 300-plus yards on the ground, dominate time of possession and win the turnover battle, you’re going to win the game nine times out of 10. And get ranked inside the top 10.

9. LSU Tigers (3–1, 1–1 SEC)

Week 4: Beat No. 23 Texas A&M, 35–6

Week 5: Vs. McNeese, 7:45 p.m. ET Saturday

We saw Ole Miss succumb to a Spite Bowl hangover in a blowout loss to Florida, but LSU, back in home, sweet home at Death Valley, had no such trouble. The Tigers thumped Texas A&M, even with a hobbled Sam Leavitt, who initially looked comfortable in the pocket, then even more so when an apparent leg injury hampered his mobility. Who was going to step up in the absence of Trey’Dez Green? Transfer receivers Jackson Harris and Winston Watkins Jr. (combined 270 receiving yards), that’s who.

The Tigers defense seemed to take last week’s lesson from Trinidad Chambliss personally, as they made life miserable for Marcel Reed and the Aggies offense, sacking Reed four times, picking him off twice and allowing just 197 total yards.

10. Texas Tech Red Raiders (4–0, 1–0 Big 12)

Week 4: Beat Sam Houston, 49–14

Week 5: At Colorado, 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday

This one got off to a bit of a fishy start for the Red Raiders, who were leading by just a touchdown after the first quarter. Then, the second quarter arrived and things got weird. On the first play of the quarter, Sam Houston inserted freshman quarterback Brett Holloway, whose first—and only—pass of the game was tipped in the air and intercepted by Austin Romaine, who returned it to the house for six. The Bearkats brought starter Landyn Locke back into the game for the ensuing possession, and he was intercepted on the first play of the next drive, again by Romaine, who scampered to the end zone for his second straight score.

The consecutive pick-sixes proved to be very important, as Red Raiders QB Will Hammond struggled to take care of the ball himself, keeping the game tighter than it should have been before righting the ship in the second half. Texas Tech’s dependable running game and defense should keep it in most games, but it will be interesting to see if Hammond’s relative stinker opens the door for Tommy Castellanos.

11. Ole Miss Rebels (3–1, 1–1 SEC)

Week 4: Lost to No. 21 Florida, 52–28

Week 5: BYE

12. BYU Cougars (3–0, 1–0 Big 12)

Week 4: BYE

Week 5: At TCU, 7 p.m. ET Saturday

13. Utah Utes (4–0, 1–0 Big 12)

Week 4: Beat Iowa State, 31–17

Week 5: BYE

14. Oregon Ducks (3–1, 1–0 Big Ten)

Week 4: Beat No. 12 USC, 41–27

Week 5: BYE

15. Iowa Hawkeyes (4–0, 1–0 Big Ten)

Week 4: Beat No. 18 Michigan, 20–19

Week 5: Vs. Ohio State, 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday

16. Mississippi State Bulldogs (4–0, 2–0 SEC)

Week 4: Beat No. 19 Missouri, 31–24

Week 5: Vs. Alabama, noon ET, Saturday

17. Tennessee Volunteers (3–1, 1–1 SEC)

Week 4: Lost to No. 1 Texas, 20–17

Week 5: Vs. Auburn, 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday

18. USC Trojans (4–1, 1–1 Big Ten)

Week 4: Lost to No. 20 Oregon, 41–27

Week 5: Vs. Washington, 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday

19. SMU Mustangs (3–1, 1–1 ACC)

Week 4: Beat Missouri State, 34–24

Week 5: Vs. Boston College, noon ET Saturday

20. Oklahoma State Cowboys (3–1, 1–0 Big 12)

Week 4: Beat West Virginia, 41–24

Week 5: BYE

21. Houston Cougars (3–1, 0–1 Big 12)

Week 4: Beat Georgia Southern, 42–28

Week 5: Vs. UCF, noon ET Saturday

22. Missouri Tigers (3–1, 0–1 SEC)

Week 4: Lost to No. 24 Mississippi State, 31–24

Week 5: Vs. Florida, 3:30 p.m. ET

23. Kentucky Wildcats (3–1, 1–1 SEC)

Week 4: Beat South Alabama, 45–21

Week 5: At South Carolina, 4:15 p.m. ET Saturday

24. Boise State Broncos (3–1, 0–0 Pac-12)

Week 4: Beat Western Michigan, 32–7

Week 5: Vs. Utah State, 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday

25. UCLA Bruins (4–0, 2–0 Big Ten)

Week 4: Beat Maryland, 54–3

Week 5: BYE

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