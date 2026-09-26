2028 4-Star S Cyion Smith Commits to Gators During Visit

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Early in what is expected to be the Florida Gators' busiest recruiting weekend this season, the program has quickly landed a commitment.

2028 Blountstown (Fla.) four-star safety Cyion Smith pledged to the Gators just hours before kickoff against Ole Miss. Smith (6-2, 175 pounds) is rated as the No. 279 overall recruit and No. 30 safety in the 2028 recruiting class, according to the Rivals Industry ranking.

He had previously been predicted by On3/Rivals' Chad Simmons, Corey Bender and Blake Alderman and 247 Sports' Zach Blostein and Tyler Harden to choose the Gators. Smith detailed his decision to join the Gators to Rivals.

"Home. The coaches. Player development," he said. "It was a pretty easy decision. I have been feeling this way about Florida for a while."

Smith has been an early target for Florida in the 2028 class, with Smith coming to campus on multiple occasions since head coach Jon Sumrall took over the program in December. Since then, communication has been steady, and the Gators have seemingly been the leaders in his recruitment.

"“We can get anybody to come visit the University of Florida if we want in America if we do a good job. This is not a really hard place to recruit to," Sumrall said last spring. "... I think the guys that come here to visit, most of them come back at some point whether they’ve chosen us or not, how they feel the energy’s real. And there’s authentic relationships.

"We're not going to change. I tell recruits all the time. If you like us now, you’re gonna love us later. If you don’t like me now, go somewhere else, because I’m not changing. What you see’s what you get. If you want to come improve your craft every day, it’s gonna be a blast. If you’re tough and love football, it’s gonna be a blast. If you’re soft and you like football, don’t come here.”

Smith is now the second commit in Florida's 2028 recruiting class. He joins Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna four-star receiver Armani Strong, who committed last June.

Meanwhile, Florida is hosting over 70 prospects across the 2027, 2028 and 2029 for Saturday's game against No. 4 Ole Miss. A large group of its impressive 2027 recruiting class is there, including four-star quarterback Davin Davidson, four-star corner Raheem Floyd and four-star receiver Elias Pearl, among others. Non-UF commits of note at the game are Texas five-star receiver commit Easton Royal and Texas A&M four-star edge rusher commit Frederick Ards III.

Kickoff between the Gators and the Rebels is at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

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