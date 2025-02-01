REPORT: Chicago Bears to Interview Gators Coach for Opening on Defense
The Chicago Bears are reportedly set to interview Florida Gators defensive line coach Gerald Chatman.
According to 247 Sports Matt Zenitz, it’s for the opening the Bears have the same coaching position.
Chatman joined the Gators staff in December 2023. He replaced Sean Spencer, who was fired that November alongside former UF secondary coach Corey Raymond.
During his one season at Florida, he oversaw major turnarounds as the season went on.
According to the Gators website, the Florida defensive unit finished the season ranked ninth in the nation in red zone defense (.725), 11th in sacks per game (3.0), 11th in fumbles recovered (11) and 13th in turnovers gained (25). The Gators finished the year with at least one takeaway in 10 straight games and 12 times in 13 games.
Chatman is credited with coaching the likes of Caleb Banks and Cam Jackson. Jackson is now bound for the NFL Draft.
In 2024, the Bears allowed the fifth-most rushing yards in the NFL (136.3) and the sixth-most total yards overall (354.3). They were middle of the pack in points allowed (21.8) and sacks (40).
Chatman would take over for Travis Smith, who was let go during the wave of staff changes coming under new head coach Ben Johnson. The former Tigers offensive coordinator was hired on Jan. 21.
It’s the natural order of things. A new head coach usually means he’s bringing in his guys. Johnson is interested in making Chatman one of those guys.
Before coming to Florida. Chatman spent his career at both the college and NFL levels. His most recent NFL stint came with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019 and 2020. He’s also worked in the Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos organizations.
At the college level, he’s coached with LSU and Colorado and was a graduate assistant at Texas A&M.