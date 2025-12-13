Browns vs. Bears Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 15 (Rookies Rise)
The Cleveland Browns are coming off a 29-point performance against the Titans and look to keep that offense going against the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon.
Meanwhile, the Bears saw their five-game winning streak come to an end against the Packers on Sunday, so they’ll be looking to get back on track at home.
Here’s a full breakdown of each of the best anytime touchdown scorer props for this Week 15 matchup on Sunday, Dec. 14.
Best NFL Prop Bets & Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Browns vs. Bears
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Kyle Monangai Anytime TD (+135)
- Quinshon Judkins Anytime TD (+125)
- Harold Fannin Anytime TD (+285)
Kyle Monangai Anytime TD (+135)
It sure looks like the Chicago Bears got a steal when they took Kyle Monangai in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The rookie has emerged in recent weeks with five touchdowns in a seven-game span, including a four-game streak that came to an end in Green Bay.
Monangai is splitting time fairly evenly in the backfield now with D’Andre Swift, who is only one touchdown ahead of the rookie this season.
The Browns saw Tony Pollard run for 161 yards and two scores against them last week, so this is a good time for Monangai to get back in the end zone at this +135 price.
Quinshon Judkins Anytime TD (+125)
Quinshon Judkins has also been an impressive rookie for Cleveland after the Browns took him with the 36th overall pick in this year’s draft. He leads the team with seven touchdowns this season, three more than any other player.
Judkins started the season hot with two touchdowns in his first three games, but has only scored in two of his last nine contests.
That could change here, though, as the Bears have allowed a running back to score in three of their last four contests.
Harold Fannin Anytime TD (+285)
Harold Fannin is another rookie making an impact this season. The tight end is tied for second on the Browns with four touchdowns, including a score in each of his last two games
Fannin had the best game of his career last week, catching eight of 11 targets for 114 yards and a score.
With David Njoku battling an injury, it should once again be Fannin starting at tight end for Cleveland.
Chicago has allowed five tight ends to score this season. Fannin is a great bet to make it six at this nice +285 price.
