Browns vs. Bears Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 15 (Chicago Bounces Back)
The Chicago Bears have a great opportunity to get back on track at home when they host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon.
The Bears saw their five-game winning streak end in Green Bay last week, while the Browns suffered their fifth loss in the last six games to fall to 3-10 on the season. Cleveland is also 1-5 on the road while Chicago is 4-1 at home.
The oddsmakers have the Bears as home favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 15 matchup.
Browns vs. Bears Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Browns +7.5 (-110)
- Bears -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Browns: +320
- Bears: -410
Total
- 39.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The spread has gone up by a half a point since the odds opened for this one, with the total dropping down by one.
Can the Bears bounce back at home?
Browns vs. Bears Final Score Prediction
SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his weekly Road to 272 Bets column:
Of course, last week I finally got off my "Bears are frauds" belief, and that was finally the week they didn't win or cover. It's time to revert to my original belief that this Bears team isn't good. The Bears still rank 20th in total DVOA and 24th in net yards per play.
The Browns are more feisty than you might think. Their defense continues to be a top-five unit, and Shedeur Sanders has played far better than people expected. He's coming off a performance where he threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns last week. He can do some damage against the Bears' defense, which ranks 26th in opponent success rate.
Pick: Browns +340 via FanDuel
I’m not so sure that I’d back the Browns in any situation right now. They played the perfect tank game last time out against the Titans, and now face off against a hungry Bears team.
The Bears might be frauds as Iain suggests, but they’re not fraudulent enough to lose to the Browns.
Final Score Prediction: Bears 27, Browns 17
