REPORT: Former Florida Gators WR Ricky Pearsall Shot in Apparent Robbery Attempt
Former Florida Gators wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot in the arm in an apparent robbery attempt in downtown San Francisco, according to multiple reports. Pearsall is in stable condition, according to NBC Bay Area reporter Gia Vang.
The suspect, who was not named, is in police custody, according to San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin’s office.
The suspect attempted to rob Pearsall over a Rolex watch while the former Florida receiver was on his way to a signing ceremony in Union Square of San Francisco, and there was a reported struggle for the gun, according to Fox 40 sports reporter Kirsten Moran-Kellar.
Pearsall and the suspect, who was also shot, are both at San Francisco General Hospital, Moran-Kellar reported.
Pearsall, a 2024 NFL first round draft pick, was selected with the 31st overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers. The news of Pearsall’s condition was quick to break on social media.
49ers wide receiver Deebo Samual was one of the first to comment on Pearsall’s status in a post to his personal “X” account.
“He’s good. Thank god!!!!,” Samuel’s post read.
A two-year starter for the Gators, Pearsall recorded 1,626 receiving yards and nine touchdowns over the 2022 and 2023 seasons. His 65 catches and 965 yards in 2023 were team-highs.
He has been battling a hamstring and shoulder injury throughout his first training camp with the 49ers. He did not make any appearances in any of San Francisco’s three preseason games due to those injuries.