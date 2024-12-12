Report: Former UF coach Dan Mullen Hired at UNLV
LAS VEGAS, Nev.-- Former Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen has returned to collegiate coaching as UNLV's new head coach, Action Network's Brett McMurphy reported on Thursday. Mullen returns to coaching after a three-year hiatus following his dismissal from Florida towards the end of the 2021 season.
UNLV will be Mullen's third head coaching stop after stints at Mississippi State (2009-2017) and Florida (2018-2021). He is 103-61 in 13 years as a head coach. After a four-year stint as Florida's offensive coordinator, where he won two national championships, Mullen took his first head coaching job with the Bulldogs, where he became the school's second all-time winningest head coach with 69 wins.
In 2014, Mullen led the program to its third 10-win season in program history and was the first No. 1 ranked team in the College Football Playoff Poll.
Mullen returned to Florida ahead of the 2018 season, where he led the Gators to back-to-back 10-win seasons and New Years Six Bowl victories. 2020 saw an offensive masterclass from Mullen and offensive coordinator Brian Johnson led by Heisman finalist quarterback Kyle Trask, Mackey Award winner tight end Kyle Pitts and first-round draft pick receiver Kadarius Toney. Mullen would make his first and only appearance in the SEC championship game that season, a 52-46 loss to Alabama.
2021, however, saw a massive drop-off in production. Early wins against Tennessee and Vanderbilt and a near-comeback against Alabama gave the season hope, but lackluster performances against Kentucky, LSU, Georgia and South Carolina ended all hope. After a 24-23 loss in overtime to Missouri, which moved Florida to 5-6, Mullen was dismissed.
After his dismissal, Mullen became a college football analyst for ESPN, where he also served as a color commentator for certain broadcasts.
Mullen will replace former UNLV head coach Barry Odom, who recently departed from the Rebels' program to take the head coaching job at Purdue. Odom was 19-8 with two Mountain West runner up finishes.