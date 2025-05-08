Report: Gators Add In-State Opponent to 2026 Schedule
The Florida Gators are reportedly set to host an in-state school early in the 2026 season.
According to FBSchedules' Kevin Kelley, the Gators will host Florida Atlantic on Sept. 5, marking the first meeting between the two schools since a 35-14 win by Florida to open the 2021 season. The two schools have previously met four total times with the first meeting in 2007, a 59-20 thrashing by Florida.
The Gators also earned wins in 2011 (41-3) and in 2015 (20-14 OT).
Florida will pay FAU $1.2 million for the matchup, according to the contract obtained by Kelley. The contract also includes a stipulation that should the SEC expand on its nine-game conference schedule, the two teams would "negotiate in good faith for a mutually agreeable alternative date," with Florida still owing the $1.2 million.
The first half of that payment is to be made in 2026 with the second half to be paid the year the matchup is rescheduled should that happen, according to the contract.
After reportedly adding FAU, the Gators have rounded out its three-game non-conference schedule for the 2026 season. Florida is set to host Campbell on Sept. 12 before travelling to in-state rival Florida State on Nov. 28 to conclude the regular season.
Florida's nine-game SEC slate will be announced at a later date. Since abandoning divisions ahead of the 2024 season, the SEC moved to a two-year rotation of in-conference matchups. Meaning, the Gators will play the same opponents in 2025 as they did in 2024 with flipped locations.
2026 will mark the first year of new matchups, although Florida is guaranteed to play rival Georgia until at least 2031.