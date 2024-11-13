SEC Legend Rex Grossman Named Honorary Mr. Two Bits for LSU Game
Former Florida Gators quarterback and 2001 Heisman Trophy runner-up Rex Grossman will be the honorary “Mr. Two Bits” for the upcoming game against LSU.
This announcement comes a few weeks after he was named an SEC Legend.
"Pretty cool combo, right?" Grossman said.
Grossman said he and his family and friends are excited to be there with him. He’s also ready to be as prepared for his performance as possible.
"I'm excited. I have a lot of family and friends who are going to come and tailgate and have a good time," Grossman said. "I've got some 'Two Bits' studying to do on YouTube, but I'll do it right."
Grossman is one of the most decorated quarterbacks in the program's history. He went 23-8 as a starter, winning an SEC Championship and reaching two major bowls. His standout season came in 2001 when he finished second place for the Heisman Trophy in 2011 and was named the AP College Football Player of the Year.
He was also the MVP of the 2000 SEC Championship Game. The Gators smacked the Auburn Tigers 28-6. Grossman completed 17 of 26 passes and threw four touchdowns to one interception.
This Heisman voting was one of the closest in college football history and many to this day argue he should have won the award of Eric Crouch.
Grossman’s college career earned him a first-round selection in the 2003 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears at 22nd overall. He was the third Gators quarterback to be taken in the first round.
In his only full season as a starter in the NFL, Grossman led the Bears to an appearance in Super Bowl XLI against the Indianapolis Colts. They lost 29-17.
The tradition honors the original Mr. Two Bits, George E. Edmondson Jr. He began leading a Two Bits cheer in the stands starting in 1949 and he eventually started doing it on the field in the 1970s. He retired from the role in 2008 and died in 2019 at the age of 96.
The Gators have been doing honorary Mr. Two Bits since 2013. Some notable people selected include Emmit Smith, Danny Wuerffel, Titus O’Neil, Steve Spurrier, Bradley Beal, Chris Collinsworth, Caeleb Dressel, Bobby Finke, Ben Shelton and Brandon Spikes.