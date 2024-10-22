Gators Legendary QB Rex Grossman Earns SEC Legends Honor
Former Florida Gators star quarterback Rex Grossman has been named to the 2024 SEC Legends Class. He along with 16 other former SEC greats, one from each school, were selected by the conference on Tuesday.
Grossman is one of the most decorated quarterbacks in the program's history. He went 23-8 as a starter, winning an SEC Championship and reaching two major bowls. His standout season came in 2001 when he finished second place for the Heisman Trophy in 2011 and was named the AP College Football Player of the Year.
During that 2001 season, Grossman threw for 3,896 yards and 34 touchdowns with just 12 interceptions. The Gators finished third in the AP and Coaches Poll that season and won the Orange Bowl.
This Heisman voting was one of the closest in college football history and many to this day argue he should have won the award of Eric Crouch.
He became the fifth sophomore ever to finish in the top two in Heisman voting. Grossman was a finalist for the Walter Camp Award, Maxwell Award and O'Brien Award as well that season.
For his entire college career, Grossman threw for 9,164 yards and 77 touchdowns to 36 interceptions in 35 games.
Grossman’s college career earned him a first-round selection in the 2003 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears at 22nd overall.. In his only full season as a starter in the NFL, Grossman led the Bears to an appearance in Super Bowl XLI against the Indianapolis Colts.
This year’s SEC Legends class will be honored during the 2024 SEC Football "Weekend of Champions." It will take place between Dec. 6 and Dec. 7 in Atlanta. According to the Florida Gators website, the highlight will be the SEC Legends Celebration event held at the College Football Hall of Fame. The class will also receive recognition before the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 7.