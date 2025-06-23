Richardson on Gators' QB Lagway: 'A Phenomenal Leader'
The Florida Gators are entering this season with high hopes on the offensive end.
Last season, true freshman quarterback DJ Lagway flashed enough potential to establish himself as one of the brightest young talents in college football. Without even a full season as a starter under his belt, Lagway is already impressing a former Gators quarterback who’s now looking to establish himself in NFL.
Last weekend, former Gator and current Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson returned to his hometown of Gainesville, pouring into the community through a variety of events aimed at helping students both in the classroom and on the field.
In an interview with Swamp247’s Zach Goodall, Richardson praised Lagway’s maturity and willingness to learn, explaining that the rising sophomore is wise beyond his years.
“He's young right now but you can't really tell. He doesn't act his age at all. You know, he's a phenomenal leader and I've never seen him really get too high or too low on himself, he's always trying to work,” Richardson said. “He's always asking me questions about how to get better and do certain things, and I always tell him, 'Man, just keep doing you and just keep working. Everything's going to take care of itself.' "
While starting just six games, Lagway threw for 1,915 yards and 12 touchdowns for an average of 225 yards and two touchdowns per game. By the end of the season, Lagway finished as Pro Football Focus’ fourth highest-rated deep passer, earning a 99.4 rating on throws beyond 20 yards. He completed 52.8% of his deep passes, the third-best among all FBS quarterbacks (minimum of 150 attempts).
According to CBS Sports’ Josh Pate, Lagway should be viewed as the best quarterback in the Southeastern Conference ahead of this season.
Meanwhile, Richardson is in a similar boat entering his third season in the NFL.
Richardson played in 11 games last season, throwing for 1,814 yards, 8 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. After showcasing his freakish athleticism and arm strength at Florida, Richardson has yet to find consistent success at the pro level, struggling with injuries and overall efficiency. His 47.7% completion percentage is currently the lowest among qualified NFL quarterbacks. He is PFF’s 50th highest graded quarterback out of 70.
Richardson is currently nursing a shoulder injury but is expected to be fully available for training camp in the fall, he told Goodall.