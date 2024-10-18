Ricky Pearsall Set to Make NFL Debut Less Than Two Months After Shooting
Less than two months after sustaining gunshot wounds, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver and former Florida Gator Ricky Pearsall will make his NFL debut.
He will be activated in time for the Niners’ upcoming game against the Kanas City Chiefs on Sunday.
Pearsall was shot in the chest during an attempted robbery near Union Square in San Francisco on Aug. 31. He was briefly hospitalized following the incident. He avoided damage to any organs and nerves.
Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Friday that Pearsall made it through his first week back at practice with no issues and will officially be taken off the non-football injury list.
“There was no expectation in that way,” Shanahan said. “I just wanted to see him. We hadn’t seen him out there in a while. Monday I didn’t even really count because it was a walkthrough. But Wednesday he looked great. And Thursday was even better. And today was even more comfortable. So that made the decision pretty easy.”
The 49ers drafted Pearsall 31st overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Before he was shot, he had already missed a significant amount of training camp due to hamstring and shoulder injuries. He was on track to be ready for the opener against the New York Jets on Sept. 9.
He played his last two seasons in college for the Gators, quickly becoming their top receiver option. In 25 games with the Gators, he tallied 1,626 receiving yards on 98 receptions and had 12 touchdowns.
He led the Gators in receiving yards in both seasons. He led the team in receiving touchdowns in 2022 with five and was second to Eugene Wilson III in 2023 with four touchdowns.
One of his standout moments was when he had a one-handed catch against Charlotte.
This catch was nominated for catch of the year by Bleacher Report.