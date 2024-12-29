Route Gators Can Take After Missing Out on Former 5-Star Wide Receiver
With 781 snaps, 1,672 yards and eight touchdowns at the wide receiver position leaving the Florida Gators after the 2024 season, it was safe to assume they would be active in the portal looking to add experience to the room.
Yet, with the portal closing on Saturday, and possible target Johntay Cook choosing to transfer to Washington, the Gators sit with just one portal addition to the wideout room.
Florida has become pretty known for their portal finds at the position recently. Just last year, they brought in Wisconsin transfer Chimere Dike and Arizona State transfer Elijhah Badger. They were their two most productive receivers on the season, and then sent them off to the NFL draft.
The success of Dike and Badger, along with freshman star quarterback DJ Lagway and a somewhat barren room following their departures, makes Florida like a solid landing spot for talented receivers looking for a spot to ball. Yet names such as the aforementioned Cook have seemingly passed.
Florida might not be as aggressive in the portal because they like the talen they currently have.
Incoming transfer J. Michael Sturdivant brings in the experience to take over Badger's role. Eugene Wilson III returning to the field will fill the slot as well. So, that only leaves one starting spot up for grabs in three wide receiver sets. On top of that, the Gators used 12 personnel (two wide receiver sets) on 34.89% of their offensive plays, averaging an SEC-best 9.83 yards-per-pass in such personnel per Nick Marcinko.
Along with Wilson and Sturdivant, the roster is littered with young talented ready for roles. Explosive speedster freshmen such as Aiden Mizell, Tank Hawkins and TJ Abrams are expected to make an impact in year two. Mizell played the third most snaps of all Florida receivers in passing downs and finished with 202 yards and two touchdowns. He made one of the best plays of the year for the Gators, though it was called back for a controversial penalty.
As well, the Gators signed two receivers ranked inside the top 10 On3 industry wide receiver rankings for the first time since 2003. Their class, made up of five-star talent Dallas Wilson, Vernell Brown III, Naeshaun Montgomery and Muizz Tounkarra, will also get its share of playing time early on.
That being said, the Gators might not be done adding.
Though the portal is technically closed, there are still some avenues for adding players. Players who had entered the portal before its closing can still sign. Players who participated in bowl games after Dec. 28 will have a five-day window to enter after their games. The spring portal will be another option when its open from April 16 to April 25. The Gators got arguably their biggest commitment, Badger, in the spring portal last year. That could be a prime window for them if history says anything.
Don’t be surprised to see a focus on size and production.
Of the returning receivers for the Gators, only Mizell and Kahleil Jackson are over 6-feet tall. With Wilson, Hawkins, Abrams and Brown III all profiling as slot receivers in the offense, true outside ‘X’ receivers seem to be the need.
Coming into a year with raised expectations, the more talent, the better. Though they are likely content with a youth movement at wide receiver, I would not be shocked if Florida becomes more aggressive for a final piece later this offseason. For now, though, Gator nation can be excited at the idea of some young talented getting an opportunity.
While the Gators have seemingly ‘whiffed’ on multiple portal wide receivers this go around, it wouldn't be a surprise to find them prioritizing patience over aggressiveness. They might be waiting for the right add to complete an impressively talented unit.