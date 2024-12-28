Ex Texas Longhorns 5-Star Johntay Cook Announces Transfer Commitment
Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Johntay Cook has found his next home.
And it is with a familiar foe.
According to reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, Cook has committed to the Washington Huskies, picking the Big Ten team over pursuit from Florida.
The Longhorns, of course, fell to the Huskies in the 2023 College Football Playoff semi-finals, coming up just short of a national title appearance as a result.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound speedster had originally been predicted to stay in the SEC and sign with the Florida Gators. That said, with the Huskies, he should have a tremendous opportunity to be the No. 1 receiver in the program.
Cook II, a five-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, had just eight catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns this season. He had three catches for 35 yards and two scores in the win over UTSA on Sept. 14.
There was an expectation entering the 2024 season that Cook II would see an increased role after minimal usage as a freshman but has instead become buried on a depth chart that features Isaiah Bond, Matthew Golden, DeAndre Moore Jr., Silas Bolden, and true freshman standout Ryan Wingo.
Cook ranked as the No. 31 player in the nation, No. 3 wide receiver and No. 5 player in the state of Texas for his class. As a transfer, he ranks as the No. 44 player available in the portal and the No. 14 wide receiver.
Cook ends his Longhorns career with just 16 catches for 273 yards and two touchdowns across two seasons.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Arizona State's 'Stud' RB Cam Skattebo Has Attention of Texas Longhorns' Defense
MORE: Texas Ex's Could Play Big Role For Arizona State in Peach Bowl vs. Longhorns
MORE: Texas' Steve Sarkisian Named Finalist for George Munger College Coach of the Year
MORE: Texas Longhorns in Contention for Two Top 2026 Recruits
MORE: Urban Meyer Believes Texas Longhorns Beat Arizona State For One Reason