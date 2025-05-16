Salaries Revealed for Florida Gators Assistants
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Taking advantage of new NCAA guidelines that no longer limit the number of on-field assistants a team employs, the Florida Gators will have 14 on-field assistants for 2025, three of whom are new hires, three of whom are technical promotions and one of whom is in a new role.
On Thursday, On3's Zach Abolverdi revealed the yearly salaries for each assistant coach for 2025 and 2026, all of which can be found below in order of salary amount with one in the final year of his contract and nine expected to receive pay bumps after 2025.
The total salary amount for 2025 totals $8.25 million.
Salaries
DC Ron Roberts
- 2025: $950,000 (final year of contract)
OL Rob Sale
- 2025: $800,000
- 2026: $850,000
DL Gerald Chatman
- 2025: $775,000
- 2026: $850,000
Co-DC/S Vinnie Sunseri
- 2025: $675,000
- 2026: $750,000
OC/TE Russ Callaway
- 2025: $675,000
- 2026: $725,000
RB Jabbar Juluke
- 2025: $650,000
- 2026: $675,000
Co-DC/LB Robert Bala
- 2025: $575,000
- 2026: $650,000
EDGE Mike Peterson
- 2025: $575,000
- 2026: $600,000
CB Deron Wilson
- 2025: $525,000
- 2026: $550,000
WR Billy Gonzales
- 2025/26: $525,000
ST Joe Houston
- 2025/26: $475,000
S&C Tyler Miles
- 2025/26: $450,000
OL Jon Decoster
- 2025: $350,000
- 2026: $425,000
QB Ryan O'Hara
- 2025/26: $275,000
Staff Updates
The Gators saw two coaches from 2024 depart with co-defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong becoming the defensive coordinator at Houston, where he will return to calling plays defensively, and secondary coach Will Harris leaving for Miami.
As a result, head coach Billy Napier elevated Ron Roberts to the full-fledged defensive coordinator, where he will be in a free-floating role while calling plays, while hiring Robert Bala as the co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach.
Replacing Harris, who was in charge of the entire secondary with help from off-field coaches Beyah Rasool and CJ Wilford, both of whom have also departed, are co-defensive coordinator Vinnie Sunseri and assistant Deron Wilson. Sunseri will be in charge of the nickel corners and the safeties, while Wilson will run the corners.
Offensively, the Gators made no new additions but made two promotions. Tight ends coach Russ Callaway was promoted to offensive coordinator and dropped the co-title he held with offensive line coach Rob Sale. Additionally, Napier promoted analyst Ryan O'Hara to the full-time quarterbacks coach.
Finally, Joe Houston is listed an assistant coach spot after initially being an analyst, although his role running the Gators' special teams unit won't change.