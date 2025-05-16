All Gators

Salaries Revealed for Florida Gators Assistants

The Florida Gators will have 14 assistant coaches in 2025.

Cam Parker

Florida assistants Billy Gonzales (WR) and Jabbar Juluke (RB) are two of the 14 on-field assistant coaches for the Gators in 2025.
Florida assistants Billy Gonzales (WR) and Jabbar Juluke (RB) are two of the 14 on-field assistant coaches for the Gators in 2025. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
In this story:

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Taking advantage of new NCAA guidelines that no longer limit the number of on-field assistants a team employs, the Florida Gators will have 14 on-field assistants for 2025, three of whom are new hires, three of whom are technical promotions and one of whom is in a new role.

On Thursday, On3's Zach Abolverdi revealed the yearly salaries for each assistant coach for 2025 and 2026, all of which can be found below in order of salary amount with one in the final year of his contract and nine expected to receive pay bumps after 2025.

The total salary amount for 2025 totals $8.25 million.

Salaries

DC Ron Roberts

  • 2025: $950,000 (final year of contract)

OL Rob Sale

  • 2025: $800,000
  • 2026: $850,000

DL Gerald Chatman

  • 2025: $775,000
  • 2026: $850,000

Co-DC/S Vinnie Sunseri

  • 2025: $675,000
  • 2026: $750,000

OC/TE Russ Callaway

  • 2025: $675,000
  • 2026: $725,000

RB Jabbar Juluke

  • 2025: $650,000
  • 2026: $675,000

Co-DC/LB Robert Bala

  • 2025: $575,000
  • 2026: $650,000

EDGE Mike Peterson

  • 2025: $575,000
  • 2026: $600,000

CB Deron Wilson

  • 2025: $525,000
  • 2026: $550,000

WR Billy Gonzales

  • 2025/26: $525,000

ST Joe Houston

  • 2025/26: $475,000

S&C Tyler Miles

  • 2025/26: $450,000

OL Jon Decoster

  • 2025: $350,000
  • 2026: $425,000

QB Ryan O'Hara

  • 2025/26: $275,000

Staff Updates

The Gators saw two coaches from 2024 depart with co-defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong becoming the defensive coordinator at Houston, where he will return to calling plays defensively, and secondary coach Will Harris leaving for Miami.

As a result, head coach Billy Napier elevated Ron Roberts to the full-fledged defensive coordinator, where he will be in a free-floating role while calling plays, while hiring Robert Bala as the co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach.

Replacing Harris, who was in charge of the entire secondary with help from off-field coaches Beyah Rasool and CJ Wilford, both of whom have also departed, are co-defensive coordinator Vinnie Sunseri and assistant Deron Wilson. Sunseri will be in charge of the nickel corners and the safeties, while Wilson will run the corners.

Offensively, the Gators made no new additions but made two promotions. Tight ends coach Russ Callaway was promoted to offensive coordinator and dropped the co-title he held with offensive line coach Rob Sale. Additionally, Napier promoted analyst Ryan O'Hara to the full-time quarterbacks coach.

Finally, Joe Houston is listed an assistant coach spot after initially being an analyst, although his role running the Gators' special teams unit won't change.

More From Florida Gators on SI

feed

Published
Cam Parker
CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a contributing writer at AllGators.com of FanNation-Sports Illustrated and is a recent graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester.

Home/Football