'Scary' Gators Freshman LB Impresses in Week 1
In a season opener where the Florida Gators saw impacts from players throughout their depth chart, true freshman Myles Johnson may have surprised the most in his debut in the swamp.
While Johnson, a former three-star flip from Alabama, played just 13 total snaps in the blowout against Long Island University, the athletic linebacker finished third on the team in tackles with four, not getting lost in the ambiance of his first night under the lights at the Swamp.
“He was having fun out there. He was relaxed for a young kid,” starting linebacker Myles Graham said after the game. “I know I wasn't that poised in that moment, having my first play in The Swamp. There's nothing like it.”
Likely due to not enrolling early to Florida, now the norm for college recruits, the talk around Johnson was quiet out of fall camp. Buried in a talented linebacker unit, the rookie took advantage of the playing time he may not see often this year.
“I'm really proud of him,” Graham said. “He had a good tackle, a good hit and it's fun being in there with him and he just keeps growing every single day.”
Johnson finished the game as the second-highest graded Florida defender on the night, according to PFF, with his 89.9 grade tied for fourth-best amongst all true freshmen in Week 1. While seemingly not currently in the rotation for real snaps, his game-changing speed and strong debut could open some possibilities for playing time in the near future.
“Every single practice, he has a pursuit clip in the team meeting where he is running down a wide receiver on the sideline, chasing him down," Graham said during camp. “He's extremely fast. He's the fastest linebacker on the team, he definitely is.”
Though such speed is a rarity at his position, the level of pace is almost unheard of at his size as well. Listed at 6-foot-¾ and 224 pounds on Florida’s roster, Johnson’s 10.7-second 100-meter in high school makes him one of the more impressive athletes in the entire conference.
“That boy can slide. For how big he is, it's scary,” Aidan Mizell said. “He is crazy fast. They said he ran something in high school, like 10.7 or some crazy number. For how big he is, that’s ridiculous.”
After a strong debut, Johnson’s impressive speed could make him a candidate for more snaps in the near future for Florida, whether it is on special teams or adding even more depth to an already impressive linebacker unit.