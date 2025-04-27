All Gators

Social Media Reacts to Cowboys Drafting Florida Gators LB Shemar James

James was drafted in the Fifth Round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Dylan Olive

Nov 16, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators linebacker Shemar James (6) and defensive back Jordan Castell (14) high five against the LSU Tigers during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators linebacker Shemar James (6) and defensive back Jordan Castell (14) high five against the LSU Tigers during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Adding to the trend of Florida Gators being selected in the Fifth Round, the Dallas Cowboys traded up to pick 152 to make former team captain Shemar James the fourth of seven UF players selected in the 2025 draft.

James, a three-year Gator, racked up 114 total tackles and five sacks in his career at Florida. He was the 12th linebacker drafted in this year's draft and enters a Cowboys linebacker group that is relatively stout, projecting to be the third string backer behind DeMarvion Overshown and Jack Sanborn.

A popular player amongst the Gators fanbase, social media was lit ablaze after the pick.

