Social Media Reacts to Cowboys Drafting Florida Gators LB Shemar James
James was drafted in the Fifth Round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Adding to the trend of Florida Gators being selected in the Fifth Round, the Dallas Cowboys traded up to pick 152 to make former team captain Shemar James the fourth of seven UF players selected in the 2025 draft.
James, a three-year Gator, racked up 114 total tackles and five sacks in his career at Florida. He was the 12th linebacker drafted in this year's draft and enters a Cowboys linebacker group that is relatively stout, projecting to be the third string backer behind DeMarvion Overshown and Jack Sanborn.
A popular player amongst the Gators fanbase, social media was lit ablaze after the pick.
