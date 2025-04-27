Seven Florida Gators Selected in the 2025 NFL Draft
The 2025 NFL Draft has come and gone with six former members of the Florida Gators being selected by various franchises, all of whom were picked in Rounds 4-7 on Saturday.
The day began with receiver Chimere Dike being selected to open the Fourth Round with the 103rd overall pick by the Tennessee Titans before being followed in the Fifth Round by defensive lineman Cam Jackson at pick No. 140 (Carolina Panthers), corner Jason Marshall Jr. at pick No. 150 (Miami Dolphins) and Shemar James at pick No. 152 (Dallas Cowboys).
Quarterback Graham Mertz at pick No. 197 (Houston Texans) and punter Jeremy Crawshaw at pick No. 216 (Denver Broncos) comprised of Florida's drafted players in the Sixth Round, and safety Trikweze Bridges rounded out the day after being drafted in the Seventh Round at pick No. 256 (Los Angeles Chargers).
Florida's seven total draft picks are the most in program history for a single draft since the Gators had eight players selected in 2021.
Gators Illustrated quickly breaks down each UF draft pick and how they could fit on their new teams.
WR Chimere Dike - Rd. 4, Pick 103 to Tennessee
A strong combination of speed and route-running, Dike could emerge as a quiet but consistent piece for the Titans and rookie quarterback Cam Ward. Not to mention, he could provide value on special teams after a strong career as a punt returner.
"I'm really confident in my game," Dike said. "Whatever the Titans have in store for me, whether that's special teams, short game, intermediate, deep routes, I am going to work my tail off every day to help make this organization better. They're going to get the best out of me."
DL Cam Jackson - Rd. 5, Pick 140 to Carolina
Jackson was one of many offseason moves Carolina made while hoping to beef up its defense, especially on the front. While it's unlikely he starts after multiple free agency moves by the Panthers, Jackson could see the field early simply due to positional needs by the organization.
"Obviously, the size and length first and foremost," Panthers' general manager Dan Morgan said. "Like when you see him in person and in his pads, I mean, that's a big man, a big long man. He takes up a lot of room, occupies a lot of blocks, he's going to keep our linebackers free.
"But I don't think many people realize just how mobile he is for a big guy. He can get up and down the line of scrimmage and make plays out on the perimeter. So yeah, he's not just a big man and space-eater; he can move a little bit now, too."
CB Jason Marshall Jr. - Rd. 5, Pick 150 to Miami
Marshall Jr. returns to South Florida after being selected by his hometown Dolphins becoming the first Gator selected by the franchise in the draft in 20 years. With offseason rumors of star corner Jalen Ramsey possibly being traded, there's a chance Marshall Jr. could make an impact in some capacity as a rookie.
“Definitely a great opportunity. I’m coming in ready to work. Like you said it’s a big opportunity and I’ve got to (go) forth to that," he said.
LB Shemar James - Rd. 5, Pick 152 to Dallas
James is Florida's lone drafted player who still had collegiate eligibility remaining and first drafted to the Dallas Cowboys in eight seasons. The Cowboys traded up over 20 spots to get James to help boost its linebackers room that had multiple offseason additions.
It will take time to develop, but with Matt Eberflus running the defense, he could break out with time.
QB Graham Mertz - Rd. 6, Pick 197 to Houston
Mertz is the second quarterback drafted in the Napier-era after a two-year stint with the program. Coming off an ACL tear and with the Texans returning starting quarterback CJ Stroud, Mertz will go into training camp hoping to be fully recovered for his injury while battling for a backup spot against Davis Mills and Kedon Slovis.
"It means everything," Mertz said. "I went on a visit there and obviously met with everybody, and they're just great people. You know what they're about. You know what you're going to get with the team. Hearing that Houston picked me really fired me up."
P Jeremy Crawshaw - Rd. 6, Pick 216 to Denver
With 2024 punter Riley Dixon signing with Tampa Bay in March, Crawshaw enters a competition with veteran free agent signee Matt Haack.
"I had a fair amount [of contact] with [Special Teams Coordinator Darren] Rizzi," Crawshaw said of his pre-draft conversations with the Broncos. "I spoke to him a couple of times on the phone. He came out to my Pro Day and worked pretty intently with me. Then I got to have a couple of lunches with him as well. I've spoken to him a little bit over this process, and it's been really good for me."
S Trikweze Bridges - Rd. 7, Pick 256 to Los Angeles (Chargers)
Bridges was Florida's last draft pick after being drafted with the second-to-last pick. A versatile defender, Bridges could provide strong depth for Los Angeles at both corner and safety while providing value on special teams.
Undrafted Gators
Florida had a number of prospects go undrafted this year with receiver Elijhah Badger headlining the group. Others include linebacker RJ Moten, defensive lineman Joey Slackman and athlete Ja'Markis Weston.
Offensive lineman Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson already reportedly inked a $240,000 deal as an undrafted free agent with the Titans with defensive lineman Desmond Watson reportedly signing a $40,000 deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and running back Montrell Johnson Jr. reportedly signing a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Gators Illustrated will continue to update as those who went undrafted sign free agent contracts.