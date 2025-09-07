All Gators

Social Media Reacts to Florida Gators' Loss to USF

Head coach Billy Napier received most of the online criticism after the loss.

The Florida Gators suffered its first loss in program history to USF. on Saturday.
The Florida Gators' undefeated streak against in-state opponent South Florida came to an end Saturday, marking a new low in Gainesville under head coach Billy Napier.

"Not good enough, and it's my responsibility," Napier said. "... I think that we can do much better, we can coach better, we can play better. Obviously, I don't like these any more than our fans do or you do. We have to do much better. I think that we have a group that will respond, and tomorrow we'll present that opportunity."

The Gators, who entered the night with high expectations and in high regards amongst the nation, now seem with no place to go, once again in a lost season almost before it even began. A popular talking point amongst the media ahead of a season with plenty of promise, Florida was once again a popular talking point on the night, this time for all the wrong reasons.

After the loss, social media exploded with most reactions heavily criticizing Napier's coaching performance.

Instant Reaction

Former Players React

RB La’Mical Perine (2016-19)

WR Jacob Copeland (2018-21)

LB Teradja Mitchell (2023)

TE Jonathan Odom (2020-2023)

RB Fred Taylor (1994-97)

TE Arlis Boardingham (2022-24)

Recruits

