Strength the Key for Tyreak Sapp
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators edge rusher Tyreak Sapp doesn't jump off film with a quick first step that blurs by opposing tackles, zooming into the backfield. Yet, the more you read and listen, the better impression he makes in the minds of many.
For what Sapp doesn't have as a pass rusher, what he does bring to the table should give Florida an advantage that they need to seriously exploit as often as they possibly can.
Being conditioned to naturally accept that pure athleticism translates into superstardom became a fool's pursuit. Running a quick 40-yard dash does not bring you any closer to success. Sapp isn't going to streak by anyone at all. However, it's not how you make the play; the matter of if you can make the stop supersedes everything else.
Still, you see certain aspects that should make Sapp a great deal of money at the next level. Before that, he will use these skills to help Florida enjoy an even better year than last year. Despite hyperbole, the schedule feels much like last year.
Yes, it's difficult, not impossible.
Strength. Granted, you can measure aspects with the bench press. However, Sapp's power comes from a ground-up scale, using force to meet force. This week at a media availability, Sapp discussed his power.
“I feel like, obviously, this summer, I'm probably in some of the best shape of my life, which is crazy, and then this summer, some of the credentials ... I put on 10 pounds of muscle mass," he said. "I've been this late in my career. It's not normal for guys to put on a lot of muscle mass this late ...because I got a lot of snaps. It's just harder for an older guy to put on all that muscle, and then I lost a few pounds of body fat.”
Now, in what ways will this help Florida this year? First, he absolutely destroys the run game, setting the edge and stopping the run game cold. He makes life difficult for backs that want to get to the boundary. That becomes difficult when the offensive tackle cannot get much of a push and gets pushed back into your lap.
For all of the foot speed and technique that many see Sapp missing, he compensates with hand placement and craftiness. In shedding a block, he brings power. Meanwhile, against the pass, you can see the swipe and chop techniques becoming prevalent. In the long run, that will serve him well during this season and beyond. Technique outlasts speed and twitchiness when the latter does nothing to improve.
Sapp probably will not make your favorite analyst drool. Instead, he makes the most of his snaps. Through 995 of them as a Gator, what you see is what you get.