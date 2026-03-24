Sumrall, Gators Leading for Foreign Multi-Sport Star

There aren’t many college football rosters with more United Kingdom representation than the Florida Gators, with two England-born players in Emmanuel Oyebadejo and Onis Konanbanny. Yet, head coach Jon Sumrall and his staff don’t seem to be done with their attempt to profit from the growing British involvement in American football.

The Gators currently sit as the team to beat for 2027 three-star Stive-Bentley Keumajou Yondui, who now lives just a few hours away from the program in Coral Gables but hails from across the pond, coming to the United States in 2025.

The composite 526th-ranked player in the country, Keumajou Yondui is rather similar to the Jax State transfer Oyebadejo, with both being rather new to the game of football while having an athletic background on the hardwood. The two share an extremely unique athleticism, as well, despite differing physical makeup, on top of their similar journeys to the country.

Both met over 4,000 miles away from their shared previous home, London, during the prospect's visit in Gainesville earlier this month.

“The conversation with Emmanuel was great. Always good to talk to someone you can relate to, you know, he gave me the pros of being a gator and said that this is the place to be,” Keumajou-Yondui told Florida Gators on SI about meeting Oyebadejo. “We both started football late, obviously coming through basketball. It’s great to see England expanding across (college football).”

A basketball player since he was 10 and a soccer player since he was three, Keumajou-Yondui’s foreign background makes him one of the more unique prospects in the 2027 class, playing three sports at Coral Gables High School while also competing on the track at 6-foot-2.5 and 295 pounds.

On the gridiron specifically, he started on the offensive line, defensive line, at kicker and punter and also handled kick-offs for the Cavaliers in 2025.

“I don’t play like your typical lineman,” the multi-sport star said on his versatility. “... I use a lot more of my feet and I'm very silky and hard to put hands on.”

While not ranked amongst the premier prospects in his class just yet, Keumajou-Yondui’s standout athleticism has made him highly coveted and a top priority for the Gators, with Miami among other top programs making strong pushes for the up-and-coming recruit. Despite already having official visits scheduled with Florida, Auburn, Miami and Kentucky heading into the summer, the Gators seem in the lead as the recruitment picks up.

“UF has made me feel like a priority since the day they offered me and I’ve built a great relationship with most of the coaches already,” Keumajou-Yondui said on why Florida has pulled ahead. “I definitely see myself playing (at Florida).”

The interest only grew after the recent visit to Gainesville, where Keumajou Yondui said he saw the defensive line dominate team practices as he continued to build relationships with Sumrall, unit coach Gerald Chatman and defensive coordinator Brad White. The new staff members' message was consistent during the trip.

“That I'm a top priority and they can get me to the league,” Keumajou Yondui said.

Here is My end of season film pic.twitter.com/RmRbfbS7i8 — Stive-Bentley‘’Classy’’Keumajou Yondui🇨🇲 (@SBYK99) January 20, 2026

As of now, the prospect has a long way to go in his development in the game of American football as well as his recruitment, but the Gators seem to be in a great spot for a potential riser in the rankings this cycle and possibly just a few jump shots away from securing another commitment to the 2027 class.

“I told the coaches that I'd play any coach 1 on 1 (in basketball) for the commitment,” Keumajou Yondui said.

If Florida’s staff can avoid a letdown, keep an eye out for the athletic British product to add to the growing England representation on Florida’s football roster and continue the momentum that Sumrall and staff have established on the trail early on this cycle.