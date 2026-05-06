Gators Land Commitment from Unique Foreign-Born DL in 2027 Class

Jon Sumrall and the Florida Gators have continued a strong momentum on the recruiting trail as of late, this time landing an extremely unique athlete on the interior defensive line in Coral Gables (Fla.) three-star prospect Stive-Bentley Keumajou Yondui on Wednesday.

Keumajou Yondui, the composite 64th-rated defensive lineman and 530th-ranked prospect nationally, now becomes the Gators' 13th commit in the 2027 class, following recent additions in top-100 offensive lineman Elijah Hutcheson and four-star safety Kailib Dillard. Both committed on Tuesday.

An athletic lineman who is somewhat new to American football, Keumajou Yondui is originally from London, England, moving to the United States in 2025 as he established himself as a top prospect in the cycle.

“Built in Homerton, proven in Florida,” Keumajou Yondui told Florida Gators on SI on his commitment.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 DL Stive-Bentley Keumajou has Committed to Florida, he tells me for @Rivals⁰

The 6’3 295 DL chose the Gators over Georgia, Miami, Texas, and Auburn



“Built in Homerton. Proven in Florida.”⁰⁰https://t.co/lgpV9pMhQS pic.twitter.com/yKlhQQaDWY — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 6, 2026

While the England-born prospect has a more extensive background in basketball and soccer and is not amongst the higher rated prospects at his position, Sumrall and Florida’s staff still prioritized the uber-athletic 6-foot-2.5 and 295 pound lineman early on this cycle, bringing him in on multiple visits to Gainesville.

“UF has made me feel like a priority since the day they offered me and I’ve built a great relationship with most of the coaches already,” Keumajou Yondui told Florida Gators on SI during his process. “(Their message) is that I'm a top priority and they can get me to the league.”

His interest continued to grow in the program after being in attendance for the Gators annual Orange and Blue game, while he told Florida Gators on SI he had narrowed his list down to just five schools ahead of the visit.

The Coral Gables prospect was seeing serious interest from Auburn, Georgia, Miami and Texas amongst other top programs, yet the Gators continued to lead the way in his recruitment following the spring visit, in which the prospect liked what he saw.

“Seeing the D-line dominate team and talking with Coach Chatman, Sumrall and White, I definitely see myself playing here,” Keumajou Yondui told Florida Gators on SI after the trip.

The #Gators lead for a 🇬🇧-native DT who stars in both soccer and basketball at 295 pounds.



After a UF visit where the DL dominated and he got to meet another UK native, his interest only grew.



“I’m a top priority and they can get me to the league”



➡️(https://t.co/m151O6utNb) pic.twitter.com/abaGQjgeeO — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) March 28, 2026

The London native adds to a unique United Kingdom representation in Gainesville, with both cornerback Onis Konanbanny and defensive lineman Emmanuel Oyebadejo from across the pond as well. Keumajou Yondui’s story is specifically similar to Oyebadejo, with the two meeting during the visit.

“The conversation with Emmanuel was great. Always good to talk to someone you can relate to, you know, he gave me the pros of being a gator and said that this is the place to be,” Keumajou-Yondui told Florida Gators on SI about meeting the first-year Gator Oyebadejo. “We both started football late, obviously coming through basketball. It’s great to see England expanding across (College Football).”

Now with Keumajou Yondui and De’Voun Kendrick as the only two current defensive lineman commits in the Gators 2027 class, Florida will look to continue to be aggressive at the position, headlined by their pursuit of the No. 1 player in the nation, Jalen Brewster.

Florida is also in a position to add a fourth commitment this week as four-star running back Andrew Beard, who is currently predicted to choose the Gators, announces his decision on Friday.

Florida Gators 2027 Recruiting Class

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's moves in the 2027 recruiting class in our official tracker. Florida's 2027 recruiting class is ranked as high as sixth in the country, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

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