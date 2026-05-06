Gators Land Commitment from Unique Foreign-Born DL in 2027 Class
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Jon Sumrall and the Florida Gators have continued a strong momentum on the recruiting trail as of late, this time landing an extremely unique athlete on the interior defensive line in Coral Gables (Fla.) three-star prospect Stive-Bentley Keumajou Yondui on Wednesday.
Keumajou Yondui, the composite 64th-rated defensive lineman and 530th-ranked prospect nationally, now becomes the Gators' 13th commit in the 2027 class, following recent additions in top-100 offensive lineman Elijah Hutcheson and four-star safety Kailib Dillard. Both committed on Tuesday.
An athletic lineman who is somewhat new to American football, Keumajou Yondui is originally from London, England, moving to the United States in 2025 as he established himself as a top prospect in the cycle.
“Built in Homerton, proven in Florida,” Keumajou Yondui told Florida Gators on SI on his commitment.
While the England-born prospect has a more extensive background in basketball and soccer and is not amongst the higher rated prospects at his position, Sumrall and Florida’s staff still prioritized the uber-athletic 6-foot-2.5 and 295 pound lineman early on this cycle, bringing him in on multiple visits to Gainesville.
“UF has made me feel like a priority since the day they offered me and I’ve built a great relationship with most of the coaches already,” Keumajou Yondui told Florida Gators on SI during his process. “(Their message) is that I'm a top priority and they can get me to the league.”
His interest continued to grow in the program after being in attendance for the Gators annual Orange and Blue game, while he told Florida Gators on SI he had narrowed his list down to just five schools ahead of the visit.
The Coral Gables prospect was seeing serious interest from Auburn, Georgia, Miami and Texas amongst other top programs, yet the Gators continued to lead the way in his recruitment following the spring visit, in which the prospect liked what he saw.
“Seeing the D-line dominate team and talking with Coach Chatman, Sumrall and White, I definitely see myself playing here,” Keumajou Yondui told Florida Gators on SI after the trip.
The London native adds to a unique United Kingdom representation in Gainesville, with both cornerback Onis Konanbanny and defensive lineman Emmanuel Oyebadejo from across the pond as well. Keumajou Yondui’s story is specifically similar to Oyebadejo, with the two meeting during the visit.
“The conversation with Emmanuel was great. Always good to talk to someone you can relate to, you know, he gave me the pros of being a gator and said that this is the place to be,” Keumajou-Yondui told Florida Gators on SI about meeting the first-year Gator Oyebadejo. “We both started football late, obviously coming through basketball. It’s great to see England expanding across (College Football).”
Now with Keumajou Yondui and De’Voun Kendrick as the only two current defensive lineman commits in the Gators 2027 class, Florida will look to continue to be aggressive at the position, headlined by their pursuit of the No. 1 player in the nation, Jalen Brewster.
Florida is also in a position to add a fourth commitment this week as four-star running back Andrew Beard, who is currently predicted to choose the Gators, announces his decision on Friday.
Florida Gators 2027 Recruiting Class
Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's moves in the 2027 recruiting class in our official tracker. Florida's 2027 recruiting class is ranked as high as sixth in the country, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.
- 5-Star OL Maxwell Hiller
- 4-Star QB Davin Davidson
- 4-Star WR Tramond Collins
- 4-Star WR Anthony Jennings
- 4-Star TE Jackson Ballinger
- 4-Star OL Elijah Hutcheson
- 4-Star OL Peyton Miller
- 4-Star CB Amare Nugent
- 4-Star CB Aamaury Fountain
- 4-Star S Kailib Dillard
- 3-Star TE Tommy Douglas
- 3-Star DL De'Voun Kendrick
- 3-Star DL Stive-Bently Keumajou Yondui
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Dylan Olive. Bio: Dylan Olive is a contributing writer at Florida Gators on SI from Key West, FL. He is a recent graduate from the University of Florida. When not writing, he is likely spending time with his wife and dog or watching the New York Yankees or Giants. Twitter: @DylanOlive_UFFollow @DylanOlive_UF