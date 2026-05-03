Predicting the Florida Gators' Starting Defensive Line After 2026 Spring Camp

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators concluded its first spring camp under head coach Jon Sumrall with its annual spring game, which gave fans its first true glimpse of the program for the 2026 season.

Camp also gave Sumrall his first look at his first roster as he looks to build competitive depth and establish starters at multiple positions. Sumrall added that he would spend the first few days of the post-spring offseason talking with the entire roster about where they stand individually on the depth chart going into the summer.

After taking a look at Florida's offense, comprised of the quarterback room, running back rotation, wide receivers, tight ends and offensive line, we move on to the defense, beginning with the defensive line.

Overview

As the only assistant coach retained by Sumrall, Gerald Chatman has a head start in gaining familiarity with Florida's defensive line room. With experience, Chatman's coaching and some breakout candidates, it may be the deepest room on the team.

Brendan Bett, fresh off a strong 2025 campaign in which he recorded 39 tackles and three sacks, headlines the interior group, while also using last year's lessons to mold himself into a leader. Notable for his spitting incident against USF, Bett has grown from that mistake.

"I definitely use it as motivation just to show people that I am better than that, and I want to be better than that," Bett said. "And also, I kind of help the young guys, like, use me as a demonstration. If you feel like you're in a moment of heat like that, take what I did and learn from that. So I try to take what I did as a learning lesson to a lot of other people as well."

Brendan Bett headlines Florida's interior defensive line. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

That being said, Michai Boireau's left a hole up front at nose tackle that seemingly will be filled by second-year Joseph Mbatchou. After recording just 11 tackles in a rotational role as a true freshman, Mbatchou gained 23 pounds from the end of the season until spring camp to put himself in shape to play nose.

Chatman said that Mbatchou has been able to carry the weight well.

“He's a striker, man. He's a striker. He's heavy-handed," he said. "He's gonna have to continue to work his footwork and stay off the ground and make sure that he has really good run agility, but he can convert to the quarterback and has good conversion rush. I think that his presence is important, as well. I think that he's an impactful guy when he's there.”

Jamari Lyons and Jeramiah McCloud also return after having roles in the rotation last season, while transfer Mason Clinton could crack the rotation once he recovers from a knee injury that kept him out for the bulk of spring camp. Baylor transfer DK Kalu adds another depth option after a strong end to camp.

Another twist, though, to Chatman's room is that he is also now in charge of the field ends, which is headlined by senior Kamran James, transfer Emmanuel Oyebadejo and former five-star LJ McCray.

James, similar to Bett, has taken on a vocal leadership role as the most veteran member of the group. He also is looking to build upon a strong junior season in which he recorded 44 tackles and 3.5 sacks, all while playing through a torn labrum.

“It’s definitely a journey. It’s a little tough on your mental depending on what kind of person you are," he said. "I love being hands on and being so involved with the team, so having to take a step back physically has made me mentally and more emotionally invested into the team. So in a way it made me grow and better as a leader."

Meanwhile, the 6-foot-7, 303-pound Oyebadejo arrives for his final year of eligibility with plenty of hype due to his size and frame, which also allows him to provide depth at both the field end spot and at the three-technique tackle position behind Bett.

"He's got a body type that's like a video-game, created player that my son would make - an EA Sports deal," Sumrall said. "... He's an impressive-looking human, like, God don't make many of them like that. And so when you see him walking through the door, you're saying, 'Whoa.'"

Outlook

Florida's interior defensive line and field ends are arguably the deepest on the team, and a starter-less rotation could be the key for a strong year up front.

Bett and Mbatchou, due to Bett's experience and ceiling and Mbatchou's weight gain, appear poised to start with Lyons, McCloud, Kalu and, in certain cases, Oyebadejo, providing immediate depth. Clinton, who had some growing pains before his injury, could find himself in the fold, too, if all goes well.

Field end may be even more of a rotation. James brings starter-quality production and is poised for even more as a senior, but McCray's sudden growth as a redshirt sophomore puts him in a position to finally live up to that five-star recruiting ranking.

"He is really persevering and I think this is the best version I’ve ever seen of him," James said of McCray. "The best ball I’ve seen him play so far, and you know, it could be a mixture of how eager he is to come back, or how much manifesting he did while he was down, but I’m definitely proud of him and how far he has come.”

Oyebadejo is a wildcard, but his size gives Florida options at either the three-technique tackle position behind Bett or at the field end spot.

LJ McCray was one of Florida's biggest breakout players during spring camp. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

No matter who plays, Florida's interior defensive line has the pieces to be the strongest defensive unit on the team. Only time will tell if they can live up to that billing.

Depth Chart Prediction

*denotes walk-on

Starters: NT Joseph Mbatchou (So.), DT Brendan Bett (R-Jr.), End Kamran James (Sr.)

Backups: NT DK Kalu (R-Jr.), NT Jamari Lyons (R-Jr.), DT Jeramiah McCloud, DT/End Emmanuel Oyebadejo (R-Sr.), End LJ McCray (R-So.)

Reserves: DT Mason Clinton (R-Jr.), DT Kendall Guervil (Fr.), DT/End JaReylan McCoy (Fr.), End Jalen Wiggins (R-Fr.), NT Sebastian Scott (R-Jr.)*

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