Possible Florida QB Target Reported to Enter Transfer Portal

As the Florida Gators look to replace former starting quarterback DJ Lagway, Jon Sumrall and staff could add two players to the position group in the upcoming portal window, with one possibility recently becoming available in Georgia Tech’s Aaron Philo.

Philo, who will be a redshirt sophomore next season, is expected to enter the portal when it opens on Jan. 2, On3's Pete Nakos reported on Tuesday. The former three-star recruit played just 109 downs in two years with Georgia Tech, completing 57.8 percent of his 102 passes for 938 yards and two touchdowns. He has also showcased some mobility, rushing for 95 yards and a touchdown on 12 career carries.

Though likely to be the Yellow Jackets starter in the upcoming year after waiting under Haynes King for two seasons, rumblings began that the quarterback could possibly leave after offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner took the same job at Florida.

“Coach Faulkner, I love him, he’s my guy. I have had a good relationship with him for about two years now.” Philo said after committing to Georgia Tech out of high school.

Now available once the portal officially opens Jan. 2, Faulkner and Florida seem to be clear favorites for the 6-foot-2, 220-pound passer to fill at least one spot at quarterback, creating a competition with rising redshirt freshman Tramell Jones Jr. and a possible second quarterback from the portal.

Though being the current Georgia high school all-time leading passer, Philo’s lack of collegiate experience is the likely reason Florida could turn to another more-experienced quarterback out of the portal as a short-term rental before Philo, Jones Jr. or signee Will Griffin takes over the offense.

A possible option for the #Gators looking to replace DJ Lagway:



Georgia Tech’s R-SO. Aaron Philo

-6’2, 220 LB

-Georgia HS all-time leader in passing yards. 56 TDs as senior.

-85.65 PFF grade in limited action

-21/28, 373 yards in first career start⬇️

pic.twitter.com/gYSy0v392y — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) December 15, 2025

Jones Jr., while reportedly impressing Sumrall and the new staff in their meetings so far, only played in two games in 2025, throwing for 191 yards and two scores. He still has all four years of eligibility remaining to Philo's three.

As far as more experienced options go, multiple starters from other Power 4 programs have already had their intentions to enter the portal reported such as Arizona State's Sam Leavitt, Cincinatti's Brendan Sorsby, Nebraska's Dylan Raiola and Michigan State's Aidan Chiles.

Another high-profile quarterback who was recently reported to have plans to transfer is North Texas' Drew Mestemaker, the nation's top passer in 2025.

"We will use the transfer portal," Sumrall said on Dec. 1. "If you've studied my rosters the last couple years, I haven't had the resources to keep very many of my good players. They all end up getting poached. So I've had to embrace the transfer portal probably more than most, maybe even more than I'd like to at times, by necessity. But we will use the portal to enhance our team and to supplement where there may be holes or deficiencies."

Though no deal is done yet between Florida and any potential transfer quarterback, look for Sumrall and the Gators to move fast once the portal officially opens, with Philo a likely option to come in and get a chance to earn the job under his former offensive coordinator.

