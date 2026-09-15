Olive the Film: Takeaways After Rewatching Florida's Week Two Win Over Campbell

The Florida Gators continued a dominant start under Jon Sumrall to kick off the 2026 season, including another offensive explosion on the way to a 52-3 victory over the Campbell Camels in Week Two.

Over 60 total players saw snaps on the night, with multiple exciting performances from multiple levels of the Gators' depth chart. After rewatching the film, below are a few of Florida Gators on SI's most prominent takeaways.

Dallas Wilson Looks Like Complete Player

Florida wide receiver Dallas Wilson caught a game-high 104 yards in Saturday's win. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After flashing excellence in 2025 over just 165 total snaps, Dallas Wilson had another standout night in Week Two of the new season. With a team-leading five receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown, the multiple impressive traits that make Wilson a breakout candidate for Florida were on full display.

Most impressively, Wilson has won in multiple ways early on in his second season, including an exciting ability to create with the ball in his hands. Buster Faulkner has not hesitated to use the 6-foot-3, 212-pound wideout in the screen game, with 69 of Wilson’s 151 yards coming after the catch. His route running has also been impressive early on, with early signs of the exciting receiver being more complete after an offseason of improvement.

"I thought Dallas played really well," Sumrall said on Saturday. "He went for over a hundred yards, had 104 yards, five catches. Dallas is a really talented player, man. High ceiling. Just going to continue to get better and better and better. I'm excited about where he's headed."

Lagonza Hayward Continues to Make Plays

Lagonza Hayward was one of Florida's better defenders against Campbell. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Second-year defender Lagonza Hayward has continued to be all over the field for Florida when he has gotten opportunities in 2026, recording five total tackles in just 25 snaps in Week Two. Hayward was credited with an 88.5 PFF grade in the matchup, while his presence was overwhelmingly noticeable in the film.

Buried beneath a bevy of veteran players in the secondary, the former blue-chip prospect continues to stand out in limited playing time, possibly earning a bigger role heading into the Gators' more difficult part of the schedule.

"I really think Lagonza, we put him down there some last week. He flashed," Sumrall said on Monday. "Lagonza was a real bright spot last week I thought, we've moved him down there more."

J’Vari Flowers Bounces Back

J'Vari Flowers had a nice bounce-back performance against Campbell. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

After somewhat struggling against FAU in Week One, true sophomore defensive back J’Vari Flowers looked more like his 2025 self for the Gators against Campbell.

Flowers was targeted four times, yet allowed just one catch for -1 yard while picking up two pass breakups on the night. The performance earned him an 84.7 PFF grade, the third-best of any Gators defender.

With both of Florida’s starting cornerback spots still seemingly up for grabs, Flowers certainly positioned himself for more reps heading into SEC play this weekend.

"I thought J'Vari competed at the top of the route and played with a little bit of an edge and a demeanor about him that we need to play with on the outside," Sumrall said.

Stive-Bentley Keumajou Yondui Flashes in Limited Time

Gators freshman Stive-Bentley Keumajou Yondui flashed in limited time. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Stive-Bentley Keumajou Yondui was still scheduled to be in high school heading into 2026. Instead, the 6-foot-3 and 295-pound defensive lineman saw seven snaps for Florida in Week Two. Impressively, the freshman immediately made plays, including two tackles, two hurries and a pass-deflection in the extremely limited playing time.

Keumajou Yondui is not likely to see much extended time this season as a more developmental player for the Gators, yet the early flashes show why Florida was so excited for the England native despite his three-star rating.

"He's kicking tail on scout team. He's going to be a really good football player, and his energy's real," Sumrall said on Monday. "I don't know about his little dance after the PBU he had. I'm not sure what that was all about. But I think Stive's only played football for a couple years, so very developmental in nature. But showing as late as he did – he got here ready to start training camp, basically with this reclassification deal that he had -- flashed, and I think I think we got a good player in him. We just got to get him to grow and develop and become a college football player.”

Enjoy our content? Make Florida Gators on SI a Preferred Source to see more stories from us on Google: https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=si.com