Vernell Brown III: The 'Face of Florida Football' Jr.

It is in sophomore wide receiver Vernell Brown III’s blood to be the standard of Florida Gators football.

The son of ‘the face of Florida Football’ Vernell Brown Jr. — as labeled by Urban Meyer — Brown III was not just born to play the sport at the University, but born to set a high standard within the walls of the program.

While he has heavy expectations, the freshman standout seems on his way to exceeding them ahead of his second season in Gainesville.

“That guy spends more time than any receiver I've ever been around -- I've coached, I don't know, maybe 18, 19 years -- in the building, okay? He's a natural-born leader,” new offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner said on the third-generation UF legacy. “He's not afraid to step out front, lead the guys. He knows the offense right now, probably as good as any of the new coaches.

"He's a joy to be around and I like the fact that he puts in the work, right? He's truly about it. And when you get a bunch of guys like that doing that, you got a chance."

Vernell Brown III led Florida with 40 receptions and 512 yards as a true freshman. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Like the apple from the tree, Brown III’s work ethic set the pace inside the Gators' locker room this offseason, similar to how his father once did in his five-season career with Florida from 2001-05.

While the younger Brown may have taken a different path to wearing the orange and blue, finishing the 2025 recruiting cycle a prestigious composite five-star and much more highly sought-after than his then 5-foot-8, 165-pound pops was out of high school, the sophomore’s unwavering pursuit for success- resembling the grit of a player with much more needing to be proved- was clearly passed down from his once heavily doubted mentor.

“If there's a poster or there's someone out there that says Florida Gators I want his mug right there, I want people to see Vernell Brown; he's what we stand for," Meyer said of Brown Jr. after the 2006 Outback Bowl. "... We don't stand for five stars, we don't stand for highly-recruited guys that maybe get too much credit, we don't stand for the guys that come out early, that's not what Florida is all about.

"Florida's football is about a guy that outworks his opponent and is maybe the underdog and he's a fighter. He will fight you until he can't fight no more."

Former Florida Gators cornerback Vernell Brown Jr. was a key player in Urban Meyer's first season in 2005. | Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

While Brown III is technically one of those highly-recruited guys, the early credit he has received after a 40-reception, 511-yard rookie campaign has been undoubtedly earned, including the right to wear the esteemed No. 1 jersey at Florida in 2026.

Having to prove himself to new head coach Jon Sumrall to make the switch was the easy part, with the decision to officially make the change a decision to embrace high expectations.

"Originally, I wanted to stay in number eight… understanding the history of players who wore number one like Percy Harvin, Kadarius Toney, Ricky Pearsall. I mean, just the pedigree and the expectation that comes along with one was ultimately why I made that decision,” Brown III said on Thursday. “... I'm thriving and embracing that."

As an explosive playmaker changing from eight to one after an exciting freshman year, it was unavoidable to not be burdened with the expectations of filling the shoes of the legendary Harvin in particular. An ultimate competitor, the comparisons to the all-time great only excites Brown III, who is not just looking to reach such heights, but pass them.

“It's definitely an honor to be compared to someone of that nature as a player. You know, Percy was a freak. I mean, everybody knows what he did during his time here. Ultimately, I'm trying to do what he did and more," Brown III told Florida Gators on SI.

With such desire comes a need to put in the required work, which Brown III became known for this offseason during the new roster’s attempt to take down the extremely rigorous "Gauntlet." The talented athlete was unbeatable in player-versus-player competition, later telling the media that he was the only Gator to not lose a matchup amongst the entire 111-man roster with a huge grin.

“If it's a competition, I always want to win,” Brown III said. “No matter who's in front of me, I'm going out there to compete against myself.”

Florida wide receiver Vernell Brown III switched from No. 8 to No. 1 for the 2026 season. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Such a mentality has helped the Gators' new regime build the competitive culture they require in hopes of finding success at the university. Not to mention, Brown III’s return to the school this offseason could possibly be the most influential so far amongst many important retentions.

Though there were plenty of other programs after the talented wideout, his connection to the logo and university made the choice somewhat easier than it may have been for someone else in the same situation.

“I didn't want to leave, obviously, being here, this is my dream school with the legacy and all of that," he said. "Just giving the staff an opportunity to build that relationship, and then Coach Sumrall ever since our first conversation, I loved his energy and just the way he got something to him. So I really loved that as a coach that I wanted to play for."

It also helped that his father went through a similar change. Originally a Steve Spurrier recruit, Brown Jr. had a coaching change as Spurrier left Florida for a job in the NFL after his true freshman season. Brown Jr. had another one as a fourth-year junior after the 2004 season when Ron Zook, who replaced Spurrier, was fired.

“I always lean on my dad for advice," Brown III said. "Him and my entire support system, I feel like I got a great group of people around me to help me make decisions like that, and I can lean on for advice in those decisions."

Now officially back for his second season with the Gators, Brown III looks primed to follow in his father's footsteps as the face of Florida football, hoping to set the standard for what is expected at the program while looking to make his own legacy in the No. 1 Gators jersey.

In a new offense that fits his skillset perfectly, the true sophomore seems ready to excite in 2026.

“I don't want to really speak to what I'm gonna do or anything,” Brown III said, “but it'll be a show.”