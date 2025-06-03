Three Former Gators Among 2026 Hall of Fame Ballot
IVING, Texas -- Three former members of the Florida Gators are among those on the ballot for the 2026 College Football Hall of Fame, which the National Football Foundation released Monday.
Receiver Percy Harvin (2006-08) and defensive linemen Alex Brown (1998-01) and Brad Culpepper (1988-91) are the three Gators listed on the 2026 ballot. The 2026 inductees will be revealed in January 2026 with the formal induction ceremony to be held on Dec. 8, 2026.
Harvin, one of the most dynamic players in UF football history, was a two-time First Team All-American in his three seasons with the program (2007 as a receiver and 2008 as an all-purpose player). Helping the Gators win two SEC and two national titles in his time, Harvin finished his career with over 1,900 yards and 13 touchdowns receiver and over 1,800 yards and 19 touchdowns rushing.
He is one of two players in Division One to have over 1,500 yards in both rushing and receiving since 1996 and was the first Gator in history to have 100 yards in both rushing and receiving in the same game.
Defensively, Brown remains one of the top defenders in UF history as a two-time First Team All-American. He earned consensus All-American honors and was the AP SEC Defensive Player of the Year as a senior in 2001 while being a finalist for multiple national awards. Despite it being nearly 24 years since Brown last suited up for the Gators, he remains the program's record-holder in career (33) and single-season (13) sacks.
He was inducted into the UF Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012.
Finally, Culpepper rounds out the Gators' nominees as one of the early members of the Spurrier-era in the early 90s. Culpepper helped lead Florida to its first SEC title in 1991, was a two-time All-SEC selection, and a consensus First Team All-American in 1991. He remains the program record-holder with 47.5 career tackles-for-loss by a defensive tackle.
Culpepper was inducted into the UF Athletic Hall of Fame as a "Gator Great" in 2001.
Florida has 15 total inductees, 10 of which were players, into the Hall of Fame. Steve Spurrier, who won a Heisman Trophy as a player before leading the program to its first national championship as a coach, was inducted in both capacities.
The Gators' last inductee was head coach Urban Meyer (2005-10) in 2025 with its last player inductee being quarterback Tim Tebow (2006-09) in 2023.