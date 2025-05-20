Three Most Intriguing Gators Future Out of Conference Games
A fun part of college football is the countdown to some unique matchups that span years. Some upcoming matchups range from small ones like Long Island this upcoming season to major matchups against big programs.
We decided to take a look at who the Florida Gators have down the road. Some teams the Gators have rarely played. These are the most intriguing games/home-and-home series the Gators have scheduled at the moment.
Colorado Buffaloes (Home 2028, Away 2029)
The Gators will play a home-and-home series against Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes starting in 2028 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Sept. 9. They will face off again the following season on Sept. 8 at Folsom Field. It will be the first time that they will be meeting in football.
What makes it so interesting is the coaching matchup for the two teams - specifically getting to play against Coach Prime. The two teams are polar opposites when it comes to team cultures. The flashy Buffaloes are countered by Napier’s team-first approach. The Gators also have a rare bout against a team out west.
Arizona State Sun Devils (Away 2028, Home 2031)
The second home-and-home series on the list will have the Gators taking on the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium on Sept. 16, 2028. The Gators have two matchups against two Power Four schools the first two weeks of this season before they even begin conference play.
Three years later, the Gators will return the favor and host the Sun Devils in Gainesville. That matchup will take place on Sept. 13, 2031.
Like the Buffaloes, the Sun Devils and Gators have yet to play in football. With both programs currently trending in the right direction, this could be a prime-time matchup by the time these two hit the field in 2028. The Sun Devils made the College Football Playoff last season and won the Big 12 its first season in the conference.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Away 2031, Home 2032)
Arguably the biggest home and home scheduled is against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. This series will be on Nov.15, 2031, in South Bend. The Gators will host the Fighting Irish on Sept. 11, 2032. The Gators will get a long-await bout against one of the bluebloods of college football.
. Historically, the Gators have played only once in their history. That matchup came back in the 1992 Sugar Bowl when Notre Dame beat the Gators 39-28 in New Orleans. This upcoming series will be the first time that the teams play each other in the regular season on campus.
Notre Dame is coming off a national Championship appearance this past season, losing to champions Ohio State.
Honorable Mention: Furman Paladins (Home 2028)
In 2028, the Gators will open the season against the Furman Paladins. It’s an FCS team, but this is still the alma mater of Florida Gators’ head coach Billy Napier. He played for the Paladins from 1999 to 2002. He played quarterback for Furman and was a finalist for the FCS Most Outstanding Offensive Player of the Year. If Napier is still coaching the Gators in 2028, it will be a full-circle-like moment.