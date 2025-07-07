Tim Tebow, Wife Demi Welcome Baby Girl
Tim Tebow is a two-time national champion, two-time SEC champion, Heisman Trophy winner and arguably the greatest player to ever suit up for the Florida Gators. Now, he adds the title "Girl Dad" to his resume.
Tebow's wife, Demi-Leigh, gave birth to the couple's first child, Demi-Leigh Tebow announced Monday. The couple has yet to announce their daughter's name.
"Our daughter is here! We couldn’t be more grateful for the blessing and gift of this new little life," Demi-Leigh Tebow, the 2017 Miss Universe, wrote in the announcement. "We’re so grateful to the whole medical team that assisted us in the best way possible during my labor and delivery. From our doctor to our nurses and all the hospital staff — we are so grateful and thankful for you."
Tebow first announced his engagement on Jan. 10, 2019, and were married a little over a year later on Jan. 20, 2020, in South Africa, Demi-Leigh's birth country. The couple announced they were expecting their first child in January of this year.
While he hasn't donned a Gators uniform in over 15 years, Tebow remains synonymous with greatness as a result of his success with the program.
From 2006-09, he helped the program to two national titles, two SEC titles, three SEC East titles, three bowl wins and overall dominance against the program's rivals with 4-0 marks against Tennessee and Florida State, 3-1 marks against Georgia and LSU and a 1-0 mark over Miami.
He remains the SEC's all-time leader in rushing touchdowns (57) and the program leader in single-season rushing touchdowns (23 in 2007), career total yards (12,232), total touchdowns responsible for (145), passing yards in a single game (482 in the 2010 Sugar Bowl) and rushing touchdowns in a single game (five, tied with Trey Burton and Jadan Baugh).
He is in the top 10 in program history for passing yards in a single season (3,286 in 2007), career passing touchdowns (88, tied for second), passing touchdowns in a single season (twice), career completion percentage (66.4), career rushing yards (2,947), rushing touchdowns in a single season (three times).
Tebow was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2023.