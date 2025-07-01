Paul Finebaum Claims Arch Manning Is Best College QB Since Tim Tebow
It's finally Arch Manning time as the sophomore quarterback will start under center for the Texas Longhorns. The dual-threat weapon showed flashes of brilliance in his part of the timeshare with Quinn Ewers last year, throwing for nine touchdowns and adding another four with his legs. He'll enter full-time duty with national championship aspirations and an even more intense spotlight than the one that comes with being from the most famous quarterback family.
And while many are expecting big things, Paul Finebaum took things to a new level on Tuesday morning's Get Up when he compared Manning to another heavily covered quarterback of the past.
"Arch Manning is the best college football quarterback we have seen since Tim Tebow entered the scene in 2006," the ESPN analyst claimed.
Tebow won two national championships and in the process transcended into something college football has not seen since. It is impossible to overstate how much of life revolved around him when he was at the height of his powers. So that's a comment that raises eyebrows.
But it is worth wondering about all the amazing collegiate quarterbacks who have played since the lefty departed the Florida Gators. The list includes Joe Burrow, Cam Newton, Lamar Jackson and Jayden Daniels. One might be hard pressed to find someone other than Finebaum who would have Tebow over all of them.