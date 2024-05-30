Time Announced for Third Florida Gators Home Game
The Florida Gators’ second matchup of the season against Samford on Sept. 7 has been announced as a primetime matchup at 7 p.m. with television coverage on SECN+/ESPN+, the UAA announced on Thursday.
The Gators and the Bulldogs last met during the 2021 season, when Florida survived a shootout in a 70-52 win. Then-quarterback Emory Jones threw for a career-high 464 yards (tied for fourth all-time in UF history) and six touchdowns and also rushed for another.
His 550 total yards of offense that day broke Tim Tebow’s record for most in a game in UF history. It was also then-UF head coach Dan Mullen’s final win while leading the program.
2024’s matchup marks the first evening game for the Gators this season. Under head coach Billy Napier, Florida is 5-7 in primetime games and 5-3 in primetime games at home.
This also marks the fourth of the Gators’ 12 regular season games to have a kickoff time and television designation announced so far.
Florida’s season-opening matchup against Miami on Aug. 31, SEC-opener against Texas A&M and annual Georgia matchup in Jacksonville have all previously been announced as 3:30 p.m. kickoffs with television coverage on the new SEC on ABC.
Last week, the themes for the Gators’ seven home games were announced. They can be found below.
Aug. 31, Miami, 3:30 p.m.: The Swamp Opener
Sept. 7, Samford, 7 p.m.: 352 Community Day
Sept. 14, Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.: Championship Reunion Weekend & UF Family Weekend
Oct. 5, UCF, TBA: UF Faculty and Staff Appreciation Day
Oct. 19, Kentucky, TBA: Homecoming, UF Athletic Hall of Fame and GatorMade Week
Nov. 16, LSU, TBA: Saluting Those Who Serve
Nov. 23, Ole Miss, TBA: Senior Day