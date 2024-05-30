All Gators

Time Announced for Third Florida Gators Home Game

The Florida Gators home schedule is taking shape as the time for a third-home game has been revealed.

Florida Gators mascots Alberta Gator (left) and Albert Gator / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
The Florida Gators’ second matchup of the season against Samford on Sept. 7 has been announced as a primetime matchup at 7 p.m. with television coverage on SECN+/ESPN+, the UAA announced on Thursday. 

The Gators and the Bulldogs last met during the 2021 season, when Florida survived a shootout in a 70-52 win. Then-quarterback Emory Jones threw for a career-high 464 yards (tied for fourth all-time in UF history) and six touchdowns and also rushed for another.

His 550 total yards of offense that day broke Tim Tebow’s record for most in a game in UF history. It was also then-UF head coach Dan Mullen’s final win while leading the program.

2024’s matchup marks the first evening game for the Gators this season. Under head coach Billy Napier, Florida is 5-7 in primetime games and 5-3 in primetime games at home. 

This also marks the fourth of the Gators’ 12 regular season games to have a kickoff time and television designation announced so far. 

Florida’s season-opening matchup against Miami on Aug. 31, SEC-opener against Texas A&M and annual Georgia matchup in Jacksonville have all previously been announced as 3:30 p.m. kickoffs with television coverage on the new SEC on ABC. 

Last week, the themes for the Gators’ seven home games were announced. They can be found below. 

Aug. 31, Miami, 3:30 p.m.: The Swamp Opener

Sept. 7, Samford, 7 p.m.: 352 Community Day

Sept. 14, Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.: Championship Reunion Weekend & UF Family Weekend

Oct. 5, UCF, TBA: UF Faculty and Staff Appreciation Day

Oct. 19, Kentucky, TBA: Homecoming, UF Athletic Hall of Fame and GatorMade Week

Nov. 16, LSU, TBA: Saluting Those Who Serve

Nov. 23, Ole Miss, TBA: Senior Day

Cam Parker is a contributing writer at AllGators.com of FanNation-Sports Illustrated and is a recent graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester.