The University of Florida’s alumni network is vast and widespread, making it no surprise when two former Florida Gators ran into each other in their profession Saturday night in the UFL matchup between the Orlando Storm and St. Louis Battlehawks.

Instead of sharing how great it was to be a Gator however, such connection, far after the whistle had blown, left the two without much school spirit to share after the game.

With the Battlehawks leading 25-0 early in the third quarter, former Gators’ wideout Elijhah Badger, who plays for Orlando, caught a routine 13-yard pass to move the sticks on third down for his struggling Storm offense. Far after getting out of bounds, he was met by the other Gator on the field, Trey Dean III, a defensive back for the Battlehawks.

DIRTY HIT, some Florida on Florida crime here on a UFL Saturday Night



Trey Dean lights up Elijhah Badger, immediately tossed by Blandino.



Orlando driving in the 3rd. pic.twitter.com/KqNZQZf4Du — Southern Charm Sports (@SouthernCharmSp) April 26, 2026

The late hit was quickly followed by an ejection for Dean III, and Badger finished the same drive with a four-yard touchdown reception seven plays later. The wideout would end the night with four catches for 37 yards, yet Dean III and the Battlehawks would hand Orlando their first loss of the year, 25-17.

Following the game, Badger shared his thoughts on Dean and the play.

The wideout would continue into the next day, using his familiarity with Florida football history to throw another jab at Dean and the dirty hit.

I see why now 😭



https://t.co/QQyVsfQViQ — EKB (@Elijhahbadger2) April 26, 2026

The clip, showing Dean III fumble during a return of an interception in the SEC championship matchup against Alabama in 2020, has become infamous for his time at Florida and popular far past just the Gators and Crimson Tide fanbases. The huge hit by Alabama wideout John Metchie, which created a monumental shift in momentum in the 52-46 loss, still overshadows what would have been Dean III’s best play in his time as a Gator.

“I just look back to it; that’s in the past. I’m always going to have a lot of chances to make plays,” Dean III previously said about the play. “I just know next time what to do and I’m pretty sure I’m going to make the play and it’s going to end on our side next time.”

While the former Gators safety would not respond to Badger, he did take to X as well after the game, sharing a verse from the Bible instead.

“I will give thanks unto thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made: Wonderful are thy works; And that my soul knoweth right well.”

Psalms 139:14 ASV https://t.co/nXdUHXEvlO — Trey Dean (@__TD3) April 26, 2026

The two former Gators are not scheduled to face off again this season, unless it is in the playoffs, while both look to continue to aid their teams to strong finishes on the year and possibly earn another shot at the NFL in the future.

Regardless of where they end up, don’t expect any jersey swaps or Gator chomp pictures between the two in any future matchup.

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