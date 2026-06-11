How Much Will Renovation to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Cost?

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The University of Florida on Thursday released the first renderings and cost for the upcoming renovation to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium ahead of a Board of Trustees vote that is expected to approve a contractor.

Construction will cost a whopping $1.45 billion, making it the largest stadium renovation in college football history. The project will be funded through a combination of private giving, capital reserves, project-generated revenues, and financing mechanisms, including long-term debt, through approval of the Florida Board of Governors.

"This $1.45 billion project will breathe new life into one of the nation’s most iconic college football venues and elevate it into the premier collegiate athletic destination that sets the standard for everyone else," BOT chair Mori Hosseini said in a statement.

Set to begin after the 2027 with conclusion slated for prior to the 2030 season, Florida is aiming to make the stadium more Americans with Disabilities Act compliant while also maintaining the current capacity of 88,548, something that did not seem likely until athletic director Scott Stricklin confirmed that plan to reporters in April.

"Ben Hill Griffin Stadium is approaching its 100th year and requires significant infrastructure improvements to remain the premier venue in college athletics," UF said, via the project's website, The project will modernize critical systems, improve accessibility, enhance the fan experience, create new revenue opportunities, and address decades of deferred maintenance while preserving the traditions and atmosphere that make The Swamp unique."

UF previously said that they are also keeping the stadium's signature features intact such as the orange wing walls and the proximity to the field from the first row. Construction will take place in multiple phases during each offseason until the 2030 season, with the Gators set to continue playing home games in the Swamp through construction.

The renderings released on Thursday revealed new, open-air premium seating above the East stands that wrap around the South stands and standing-room terraces that connect the North deck to the East and West stands.

Florida will release specific details, such as a project timeline, bowl seating details and cost for new premium seating at a later date. Fans can receive updates regarding the project at theswamprenovation.com.

"This project will honor the traditions that define Florida Football, enhance the fan experience, strengthen Florida Athletics financially, and ensure that future generations of Gators can continue to experience one of the most iconic venues in all of sports," UF said.

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