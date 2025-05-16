Two Former Gators Ink Rookie Deals
Two more former members of the Florida Gators have reportedly signed their rookie contracts after being selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Defensive tackle Cam Jackson, a fifth-round by the Carolina Panthers, signed a four-year, $4,673,156 deal with a $473,156 signing bonus, while corner Jason Marshall Jr., a fifth-round by the Miami Dolphins, inked a four-year, $4,625,292 deal with a $425,292 signing bonus, according to Spotrac.
Jackson, who was taken with the 140th overall pick, will reunite with former UF teammates Princely Umanmielen and Trevor Etienne with the Panthers.
Meanwhile, Marshall Jr. will return to his hometown to play for the Dolphins after being selected with the 150th overall pick in the draft.
"Being a little kid and just going to the stadium, sitting in the stadium seats and like, 'Man, I'm dreaming to be here,'" Marshall Jr. said. "And today that opportunity came up and now I'm going to be on the field."
The two are the latest of Florida's seven drafted players to ink their rookie deals after defensive back Trikweze Bridges signed a four-year, $4.3 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, linebacker Shemar James signed a four-year, $4.6 million deal with the Dallas Cowboys, quarterback Graham Mertz signed a four-year, $4.4 million deal with the Houston Texans and punter Jeremy Crawshaw signed a four-year, $4.3 million deal with the Denver Broncos.
All contract details have been revealed by Spotrac.
Only wide receiver Chimere Dike, a fourth-round pick by the Tennessee Titans, is the only one left of Florida's draftees to sign his rookie contract.