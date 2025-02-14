Two Gators Crack PFF’s NFL Draft Big Board
While the Florida Gators may not have a highly touted prospect heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, two Gators have earned a spot on Pro Football Focus’ NFL Draft Big Board.
Offensive tackle Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson and wide receiver Chimere Dike are both ranked among the top 200 prospects, with Crenshaw-Dickson coming in at No. 115 and Dike at No. 197, signaling a strong chance that they will hear their names called throughout the draft process.
Crenshaw-Dickson, a redshirt senior who transferred from San Diego State, was a reliable piece of Florida’s offensive line. The 6-foot-6, 305-pound right tackle was extremely effective as a pass-blocker, not allowing a single sack through 685 snaps (81.8 PFF grade). He also earned the top PFF offensive grade for Florida on two occasions this season.
The sixth-year senior recently had the opportunity to showcase his abilities in front of professional scouts while participating in the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl.
Dike, a graduate transfer from Wisconsin, was one of Florida's top playmakers last season.
He led the team with 42 receptions, posting a career-high 783 yards and 2 touchdowns. The graduate transfer led the team in both catches and yards on five occasions. Dike also served as Florida’s primary punt returner, earning the second-highest return average (13.4 yards) in the SEC while finishing with the fifth-most total punt return yards (187).
Before transferring to Florida, he was Wisconsin’s top receiver in 2022, finishing with 47 catches, 689 yards and six touchdowns. Throughout his time at Wisconsin, Dike caught 97 passes for 1,498 yards and nine touchdowns.
Both Dike and Crenshaw-Dickson were named as two of Florida's nine prospects invited to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, which will be held on Feb. 24 before concluding on March 3. The 2025 NFL Draft will take place in Green Bay, Wisc. from April 24-26.