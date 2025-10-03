Unheralded Edge Emerging for Gators’ Team in Desperate Need
When Kofi Asare received his first call from Billy Napier and the Florida Gators, there was a sense of disbelief from the small-school transfer looking for a new home.
A redshirt junior with just 19 total tackles in his first full year starting at Umass, the 635th-ranked player in the portal wasn’t especially on the radar for the bigger programs in the country, yet for the Gators, he would soon become another overlooked project that would pay off.
“When I got the phone call it said Gainesville, Florida. I was like ‘nah, no way’. I was like ‘no way that says Gainesville, Florida,'” Asare said about the first call. “I picked up and I was starstruck at first, I couldn’t believe it… it was an unreal moment.”
Asare has begun to emerge for Napier and Florida, looking to become another hidden gem found by the staff after seeing an uptick in playing time due to injuries. Playing in place of another former small-school gem, George Gumbs, against Miami, the athletic pass rusher would finish fourth on the team in tackles despite playing just the 14th most snaps.
“He played his best football against Miami. We needed him, too,” Napier said on the performance. “it's the first year system for him, so I think in the back half of the year here he could play even better."
After just 20 tackles and three sacks in the MAC conference, Asare wasn’t guaranteed an opportunity to play at a higher level such as the SEC. Though he wasn’t excessively impressive statistically in his time with the Minutemen, Florida saw raw talent on film good enough to give him a shot.
“They liked my effort, that was the first thing they pulled up on the tape, chasing that ball, using my full speed, I can always get to my top speed pretty fast,” Asare said about Florida’s interest in him. “A lot of my guys in my room are the same way, they’re just as fast, they’re just as strong, and they're quick, so that was a big thing that sold my stock.”
Though the opportunity was likely the best the Massachusetts transfer would receive, Asare was patient in his decision the same way that Florida has been patient with his development.
“Florida was, like, big, all my friends were like ‘you gotta go, you gotta go, you gotta go’, but I wasn’t going to make a decision until I came in and felt the energy first.” Asare said about his process. “But when I came in, felt the energy with coach, felt the scenery, it was a whole new scenery so I was intrigued.”
Much different than the competition he faced as an unranked composite recruit at the Massachusetts division three high school level or in two seasons at Umass, Asare understood the challenges and strides he would need to take when joining an SEC program. Once a big fish in a small pond, the 6-foot-5 edge knew he would soon become just another Gator swimming in a swamp.
“One of my coaches from UMass that I still keep in contact with, he was telling me, he was like ‘you’re going somewhere big now, you’re not going to be the big fish no more, you feel me. Big fish everywhere, everybody is just as talented if not more talented than you, so you have to work’.” Asare said. “I was up for the challenge, I’ve always been up for a challenge, and that’s how it goes.”
Though only seeing 25 total snaps through Florida’s first three games, a slew of injuries created an opportunity for Asare earlier than some may have expected, playing 11 more snaps than he had all year in just one game against Miami. Despite a sudden responsibility in a heated environment against one of the best teams in the nation, the new Gator did not falter, finishing as one of Florida’s highest graded defenders on the night.
“It's football. Injury is a part of it, and we've got to accept it. I took the chance. It's an opportunity for me to play. We have depth for a reason.” Asare said. “Somebody goes down, somebody's got to make up for it. So I took the chance to make up for it and I played my heart out, because I know my boy is hurt, so it meant something a little different."
With his role now expected to only continue to grow, the once unknown Asare will now have his name called upon plenty as Florida looks to turn around their season. Though lacking the experience, the pass rusher does not lack a confidence that has only continued to build.
“I was focused more on building my confidence, understanding that my role has become bigger now.” Asare said on preparing for more snaps. “I understood that my role has gone up, and I need to push my level of football up with that role."
Seemingly on his way to becoming another small-school success story out of the portal, Asare will be one to watch in the upcoming weeks for Florida, with the former UMass Minutemen expected to play more minutes for the men in Orange and Blue.