Urban Meyer's Lasting Advice as Billy Gonzales Takes Over as Gators' Interim
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Billy Gonzales is no stranger to success with the Florida Gators.
In three different tenures, the longtime receivers coach has won two national titles, two SEC titles and four division titles. He's also held multiple titles alongside his receivers coaching duties, including recruiting coordinator and co-offensive coordinator.
Now, he steps into arguably his most important role in his career as Florida's interim head coach in the wake of Billy Napier's firing. As a result, he turned to a familiar face for advice: former UF head coach Urban Meyer.
"I wanted to have a chance to talk to him a little bit about the team concept," Gonzales said on Monday. "One of the unique things he talked about and we talked about is you're walking into a situation where it's not the perfect situation for you, Billy, but at the same time you want to make sure you're here for the players."
Meyer and Gonzales' relationship began in 1990 at Colorado State, where Gonzales was a receiver and Meyer was his position coach. They reunited at Bowling Green in 2001 with Meyer in his first gig as a head coach and Gonzales as his receivers coach.
He stayed with Meyer until 2010, with stints at Utah (2004) and Florida (2005-09) until taking the passing game coordinator job at LSU.
That first Florida tenure, especially the 2006 season when the Gators won the first of two national championships under Meyer, is one Gonzales is carrying with him into his new role as the interim for the final five games of 2025.
The main idea: adapting scheme to the players, not players to the scheme.
"We started talking a little bit, and we weren't perfect back then either. We had to fight," Gonzales said. "We had to change some things, the things that we wanted to work at and possibly, when we first got here we thought we were going to be a spread, but we didn't have all the pieces.
"We changed. We had Billy Latsko and Eric Rutledge. We utilized the personnel that allowed us to be successful."
Gonzales has already made changes just days into the coaching change.
First, quarterbacks coach Ryan O'Hara will be the team's new play-caller, a role Napier held before his firing. Additionally, running backs coach Jabbar Juluke and offensive line coach Rob Sale with have a larger say in the team's run game.
Tight ends coach Russ Callaway, who also holds the offensive coordinator title, will take charge of the passing game.
Scheme-wise, Gonzales emphasized he wanted to spread the ball out more to Florida's playmakers.
"Not necessarily change a lot -- here's the great thing about Coach Napier's offense. We actually have an arsenal of plays within the system," he explained. "So it's kind of basically picking and choosing and allowing our quarterback to be in a position to do the things that he does best.
"I think that's the ultimate goal is our offensive staff."
While the current situation is far from perfect, Gonzales is looking to make the most of his new role as Florida looks to save its season. The staff may be adjusting as a result of Napier's dismissal, but the players do not change.
The roster gives Gonzales hope for the final five games of the season.
"Like I said, I know it's not a perfect situation. But nothing in life is. But one thing that I do know for sure is that these players are resilient. They're tough. They're competitors. And they don't have quit anywhere in their DNA.
"... If we can continue to help them grow as men, the athlete's always going to rise to the top."