Gonzales Names Play-Caller, Details Gators' Offensive Changes
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- With Billy Napier no longer with the Florida Gators, the program will not only need a new head coach, but also a new play-caller.
Billy Gonzales, named the interim on Sunday, detailed on Monday the staff movement after Napier's dismissal, saying that there will be no major staff changes, but there will be some offensive staff role changes.
Of note, quarterbacks coach Ryan O'Hara will call the plays into the quarterback with offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Russ Callaway leading the gameplan for the passing game, and offensive line coach Rob Sale and running backs coach Jabbar Juluke having a lot of input in the run game.
"Five to six years ago, it was anybody would go out there and you would have the scripts, you come out, you type them up. And it didn't matter who would call the play," Gonzales said. "You're sitting there with the quarterback. You're in the huddle, and they can call the play. The quarterback reads it right off the sheet. And that's how we went. But the green dot, I think, is something that's been a game-changer.
"In my opinion, this is my opinion, I think it's going to be helpful for us, but I'm going to let -- Coach Callaway is going to be the OC, but I'm going to let Coach O'Hara call the plays."
The main reason for O'Hara calling plays into Lagway, Gonzales said, is due to the "rhythm piece" between him and quarterback DJ Lagway. He also anticipates O'Hara, who is in his first season as a on-field staffer after spending the previous three as an analyst, will remain on the field rather than move up to the booth.
"I think it's important that he has an opportunity to sit and talk to DJ and have DJ look at him in the eyes," Gonzales said. "I think that's always something that I've always thought was an important piece as a quarterback coach, getting a chance. That's the main reason to me why I would like him to call plays, just because of that relationship of being able to look at the quarterback, talk to the quarterback, visualize the quarterback, so they're seeing the same things and hearing the same things."
Lagway said he is looking forward to the change.
"He knows what I like. He knows what I don't like. He knows what I excel at. He knows what I need to work on," Lagway said. "It's going to be great, like coach Billy G said. Having that player-to-coach communication it’s going to be huge, and I’m excited for it.”
Gonzales also explained he will "continue to be hands on" with the receivers while expressing his confidence in quality control specialists Chad Lucas and David Doeker.
Gonzales also detailed some of the offensive scheme changes Florida will make.
"I think you'll see some things that are a little different," Gonzales said. "I think one thing that I want to hopefully continue to assert in the offense is I think we've got a lot of playmakers, and I'd like to be able to spread it out a little bit hopefully and get some of those players involved."